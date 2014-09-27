Huddersfield Town 2-1 Millwall

Wells has now scored six goals this season

A Nahki Wells brace gave Huddersfield Town boss Chris Powell his first win as Terriers manager at Millwall's expense.

Wells gave the hosts the lead when he volleyed in from Harry Bunn's flick-on but the Lions equalised through Ed Upson's strike before the break.

Bunn was brought down in the area by Nicky Bailey and Wells slotted home the penalty to put the hosts back in front.

Lions striker Ricardo Fuller headed wide from Justin Hoyte's long throw in the last minute.

The Terriers will have been relieved to hang on for a precious three points that moved them out of the relegation zone and gave them a first home win of the season.

After a drab opening, the game came to life in the 29th minute when Upson hit the Town crossbar.

Huddersfield took the lead when Wells latched on to Bunn's flick from Joel Lynch's long ball to place a well-hit volley beyond David Forde.

Upson collected Scott McDonald's pass to equalise four minutes later and send the teams in level at the break.

The Terriers, looking for a first win in seven matches, restored their advantage when Wells kept his cool from the spot.

Grant Holt, who joined Huddersfield on loan from Wigan before kick-off, came off the bench for his debut and appealed in vain for a penalty when he clashed with Shaun Williams in the area.

Millwall centre-half Mark Beevers forced a good save from Alex Smithies from an Upson cross and Fuller headed wide at the back post in the dying moments as Huddersfield held on.

Huddersfield manager Chris Powell: "That's a relief. The win was a long time coming, not really for me, but for the club and the fans.

"It was no secret that I was looking to bolster the striking options and I thought Grant [Holt], with the experience he has, is the one we wanted. He only signed on Saturday morning, met the players at the training ground and got on with it."

Media playback is not supported on this device Holloway on Huddersfield v Millwall

Millwall manager Ian Holloway: "Unfortunately I had a passing team out that couldn't pass it. I just want to forget that game. It was terrible.

"The atmosphere was really flat - I have never known it so flat at this club - and we got caught up in that. I cannot think of any one of my players who had a half-decent game."