Match ends, Huddersfield Town 2, Millwall 1.
Huddersfield Town 2-1 Millwall
A Nahki Wells brace gave Huddersfield Town boss Chris Powell his first win as Terriers manager at Millwall's expense.
Wells gave the hosts the lead when he volleyed in from Harry Bunn's flick-on but the Lions equalised through Ed Upson's strike before the break.
Bunn was brought down in the area by Nicky Bailey and Wells slotted home the penalty to put the hosts back in front.
Lions striker Ricardo Fuller headed wide from Justin Hoyte's long throw in the last minute.
The Terriers will have been relieved to hang on for a precious three points that moved them out of the relegation zone and gave them a first home win of the season.
After a drab opening, the game came to life in the 29th minute when Upson hit the Town crossbar.
Huddersfield took the lead when Wells latched on to Bunn's flick from Joel Lynch's long ball to place a well-hit volley beyond David Forde.
Upson collected Scott McDonald's pass to equalise four minutes later and send the teams in level at the break.
The Terriers, looking for a first win in seven matches, restored their advantage when Wells kept his cool from the spot.
Grant Holt, who joined Huddersfield on loan from Wigan before kick-off, came off the bench for his debut and appealed in vain for a penalty when he clashed with Shaun Williams in the area.
Millwall centre-half Mark Beevers forced a good save from Alex Smithies from an Upson cross and Fuller headed wide at the back post in the dying moments as Huddersfield held on.
Huddersfield manager Chris Powell: "That's a relief. The win was a long time coming, not really for me, but for the club and the fans.
"It was no secret that I was looking to bolster the striking options and I thought Grant [Holt], with the experience he has, is the one we wanted. He only signed on Saturday morning, met the players at the training ground and got on with it."
Millwall manager Ian Holloway: "Unfortunately I had a passing team out that couldn't pass it. I just want to forget that game. It was terrible.
"The atmosphere was really flat - I have never known it so flat at this club - and we got caught up in that. I cannot think of any one of my players who had a half-decent game."
Line-ups
Huddersfield
- 1Smithies
- 33Lynch
- 27SmithBooked at 54mins
- 17Robinson
- 4Hudson
- 8Butterfield
- 6HoggSubstituted forScannellat 85'minutes
- 37PeltierSubstituted forHoltat 64'minutes
- 10Coady
- 21WellsBooked at 23minsSubstituted forWallaceat 90+2'minutes
- 30Bunn
Substitutes
- 3Dixon
- 7Scannell
- 11Ward
- 13Murphy
- 14Stead
- 15Wallace
- 16Holt
Millwall
- 1Forde
- 28Malone
- 16BeeversBooked at 69mins
- 2DunneBooked at 82mins
- 26Abdou
- 10BaileyBooked at 56minsSubstituted forRanegieat 73'minutesBooked at 79mins
- 6WilliamsBooked at 89mins
- 15UpsonSubstituted forHoyteat 74'minutes
- 27McDonald
- 11WoolfordSubstituted forGueyeat 74'minutes
- 19Fuller
Substitutes
- 9Gregory
- 17Webster
- 18Gueye
- 21Ranegie
- 25Hoyte
- 30Chaplow
- 41King
- Referee:
- Carl Boyeson
- Attendance:
- 11,712
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 2, Millwall 1.
Attempt missed. Nadjim Abdou (Millwall) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ricardo Fuller with a headed pass.
Conor Coady (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Magaye Gueye (Millwall).
Grant Holt (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Justin Hoyte (Millwall).
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Murray Wallace replaces Nahki Wells.
Attempt missed. Jacob Butterfield (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Grant Holt.
Booking
Shaun Williams (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sean Scannell (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Shaun Williams (Millwall).
Attempt missed. Ricardo Fuller (Millwall) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Mathias Ranégie with a cross.
Foul by Grant Holt (Huddersfield Town).
Alan Dunne (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Mark Beevers.
Attempt blocked. Jacob Butterfield (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sean Scannell.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Sean Scannell replaces Jonathan Hogg.
Grant Holt (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Shaun Williams (Millwall).
Attempt blocked. Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Alan Dunne (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alan Dunne (Millwall).
Attempt missed. Ricardo Fuller (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mathias Ranégie.
Booking
Mathias Ranégie (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Grant Holt (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mathias Ranégie (Millwall).
Attempt blocked. Harry Bunn (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jacob Butterfield.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Mark Beevers.
Attempt blocked. Tommy Smith (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jacob Butterfield.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Justin Hoyte replaces Ed Upson.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Magaye Gueye replaces Martyn Woolford.
Foul by Mark Hudson (Huddersfield Town).
Mark Beevers (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Mathias Ranégie replaces Nicky Bailey.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Nadjim Abdou.
Attempt missed. Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Grant Holt.
Attempt blocked. Harry Bunn (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Grant Holt.
Attempt saved. Mark Beevers (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ed Upson with a cross.