BBC Sport - No magic formula for Liverpool - Brendan Rodgers

No magic formula for Reds - Rodgers

Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers so there is "no magic formula" when it comes to building a successful squad at Anfield.

The Reds face West Ham at Upton Park on Saturday, keen to improve on a disappointing 1-0 home defeat by Aston Villa in their previous Premier League outing.

Rodgers believes his team will improve but says it will take "constant work" for his side to recapture the form of last season, especially with a large influx of new players at Anfield this summer.

Top videos

Video

No magic formula for Reds - Rodgers

Video

Roger Federer - Wimbledon legend for 20 years

  • From the section Tennis
Video

World Cup Catch-up: England advance, Batshuayi's blushes & sayonara Senegal

Video

Highlights: England 0-1 Belgium

Video

Watch: Batshuayi hits ball into own face

Video

Southgate defends team selection

Video

The last time England played Colombia at a World Cup

Video

Highlights: Panama 1-2 Tunisia

Video

Watch all England's boundaries as they thrash New Zealand

Video

What is he doing? Casual Gueye costs Senegal

Video

Highlights: Senegal 0-1 Colombia

Video

Highlights: Japan 0-1 Poland

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired