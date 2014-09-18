Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers so there is "no magic formula" when it comes to building a successful squad at Anfield.

The Reds face West Ham at Upton Park on Saturday, keen to improve on a disappointing 1-0 home defeat by Aston Villa in their previous Premier League outing.

Rodgers believes his team will improve but says it will take "constant work" for his side to recapture the form of last season, especially with a large influx of new players at Anfield this summer.