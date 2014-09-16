BBC Sport - Champions League: Wenger wary of German and Spanish sides

Wenger tips Spanish & German teams

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has singled out German and Spanish teams as the main contenders for this season's Champions League.

The Gunners travel to Germany with injury problems in defence as they begin their European campaign away to Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

Right-back Mathieu Debuchy and left-back Nacho Monreal are out, while new signing Calum Chambers is a doubt.

Top videos

Video

Wenger tips Spanish & German teams

Video

Great goals from the World Cup group stage

Video

Roger Federer - Wimbledon legend for 20 years

  • From the section Tennis
Video

World Cup Catch-up: England advance, Batshuayi's blushes & sayonara Senegal

Video

Highlights: England 0-1 Belgium

Video

Watch: Batshuayi hits ball into own face

Video

Southgate defends team selection

Video

The last time England played Colombia at a World Cup

Video

Highlights: Panama 1-2 Tunisia

Video

Watch all England's boundaries as they thrash New Zealand

Video

What is he doing? Casual Gueye costs Senegal

Video

Highlights: Senegal 0-1 Colombia

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired