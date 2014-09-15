Giuseppe Sannino: Ex-Watford boss named Catania coach

Giuseppe Sannino was appointed Watford boss at the end of 2013

Former Watford manager Giuseppe Sannino has been appointed the new coach of Italian Serie B side Catania.

The 57-year-old resigned as manager of the Hornets in August after only eight months in charge of the Championship team.

He had never previously worked outside Italy.

Media playback is not supported on this device Watford's Sannino 'not a yes man'

Sannino will replace Maurizio Pellegrino, who was unable to save Catania from Serie A relegation last season.

He took over Watford in December with the club lying 13th in the Championship but guided them to a strong start this season, with four wins from five league games.

Despite success on the pitch, Sannino's future had been the subject of speculation amid reports some of the players were unhappy with his management style.