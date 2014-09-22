Chester 2-1 Wrexham

Ben Heneghan scored a dramatic winner to give Chester victory in a thrilling Conference derby against Wrexham.

Blaine Hudson gave Wrexham an early lead when he pounced on a rebound, Wes York and Connor Jennings having good chances to double their interval lead.

Chester were denied as John Rooney hit the post before co-striker Craig Hobson had a goal disallowed for offside.

But Hobson equalised from Rooney's cross then, deep into injury time, Heneghan slotted home at the far post.

The Chester full-back ghosted in behind two Wrexham defenders to meet Kingsley James' high hanging cross from the left flank.

Chester manager Steve Burr told BBC Radio Merseyside:

"When Craig Hobson's goal was disallowed and John Rooney hit the post with his free-kick, I thought maybe our luck was out, but we stuck at it and got our reward.

"We got off to a terrible start. They could have been two, maybe three up. We could have gone under and we didn't. I'm just delighted with how we kept trying to play.

"I began to think we might have been settling for a draw, because I thought we were maybe running out of time to get the winner, but that's the best time to score.

"I didn't realise just how good Craig's goal was until I saw the rerun, as I thought it deflected off him, but it was a fantastic finish, as were both goals. It was great to see my full-back up there at that stage of the game."

Wrexham manager Kevin Wilkin told BBC Radio Wales:

"I'm bitterly disappointed with that.

"I know what it means to the fans and the people of Wrexham, and we've given ourselves a great opportunity tonight to take all three points.

"To come away with nothing is really a kick in the teeth.