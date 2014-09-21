Leicester City 5-3 Manchester United

Esteban Cambiasso scores his first goal for Leicester

United squander a two-goal lead

Win moves Leicester to sixth in table

United with just one win in five league games

Leicester City fought back from 3-1 down to secure a stunning victory over a defensively frail Manchester United.

United were on course for a win when a Robin van Persie header and a magical Angel Di Maria chip put them ahead.

Leonardo Ulloa's header reduced the deficit before Ander Herrera's back heel extended United's lead.

But Leicester hit back through a David Nugent penalty and Esteban Cambiasso equalised before Jamie Vardy and an Ulloa penalty secured the win.

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal will need to urgently address his team's defensive issues after their second-half capitulation, but he may have to do without both Tyler Blackett and Jonny Evans for their next game, against West Ham.

Blackett was sent off for the foul on Vardy, which led to Ulloa's late spot-kick, and will be suspended on Saturday, while Van Gaal must await the result of a scan on Evans after the centre-back was forced from the field in the 30th minute and left the stadium on crutches.

Whether the Northern Irishman would have been able to stem Leicester's incredible turnaround had he remained on the field is open to question.

But in his absence, United paid a high price for their failure to defend, their failure to retain possession and their failure to maintain their composure in the final half hour.

A controversial second-half penalty was the turning point of an unpredictable and breathless match. Referee Mark Clattenburg allowed Vardy to barge Rafael just outside the box but, as the two players continued their battle in the area, the United defender brought down the striker and the official pointed towards the spot.

United's players protested - and captain Wayne Rooney continued to do so after the final whistle - but Nugent retained his composure to drill his 50th league goal for the club down the middle.

A day of historic first The Foxes have scored five or more goals in a single Premier League game for the first time since March 2000, when they did so against Sunderland Man Utd have conceded four or more league goals for the first time since September 2013 (when the opponents were Man City) It is the first time Man Utd have ever conceded four or more goals in a Premier League game against a newly-promoted team This is the first time Leicester City have scored four or more goals against Man Utd in the league since April 1963 This is only the 14th time in Premier League history that Man Utd have conceded four or more goals in a game It is the first time United have lost a Premier League game after having a two-goal lead

Within less than two minutes, United's defence lapsed again as former Inter Milan midfielder Cambiasso struck an unexpected and dramatic equaliser low into the net.

The home fans were buoyant, the Foxes were galvanised, and United were rocking. It almost seemed inevitable that the visitors would go on to lose a Premier League game for the first time after having led by two goals.

Ritchie De Laet dispossessed substitute Juan Mata on the right and galloped forward before finding Vardy, who calmly converted his first Premier League goal.

Better was to come for Leicester as they made sure of the three points - which move them to sixth in the league - when United conceded a second penalty and Ulloa stepped up to score his fifth league goal and spark wild celebrations.

Before the match, Van Gaal had said he and his backroom staff had done their homework on the Foxes, pointing out to the four books he had at his disposal on Leicester's games so far this season.

The Dutchman's research might have revealed that Nigel Pearson's side - who have now picked up eight points from a run of matches against teams such as Everton, Chelsea, Arsenal and United - are not as obliging an opponent as last weekend's Queens Park Rangers side which gave him his first league win of the season.

That said, Leicester were hospitable in the first half. In three minutes of rapid-fire finishing, it was clear to all that Van Gaal has purchased players of exceptional talents to trouble the league's defences.

For the first goal, Van Persie was presented with a routine header - which went in off Liam Moore - for his first league goal of the season thanks to Falcao's perfect cross from the left.

The best was yet to come, however, as Di Maria lit up the half with an extraordinary second goal.

The British-record signing collected the ball in his own half and sucked in two Leicester players before finding Wayne Rooney on the left. The captain's return ball set the Argentine free inside the box and he executed a memorable chip which conjured memories of Karel Poborsky's Euro 96 goal for the Czech Republic against Portugal.

But for all of United's boldness up front, they remain vulnerable in defence and before the United fans' cheers had dimmed, Leicester scored.

Ulloa had missed two early chances, but Leicester's record signing quickly showed what an astute acquisition he has been when he connected with Vardy's cross.

United started the second half like a side intent on extending their advantage, and that is what they did when Herrera pounced on a Di Maria shot which was intended for the bottom corner.

But defending is United's weakness and errors at the back ensured Leicester became only the sixth team to score five or more goals against the Old Trafford club in the Premier League.

Leicester manager Nigel Pearson praises Esteban Cambiasso: "He had a very profound influence on the game. It's never easy for a player with such high expectations on him to come in against a side like Manchester United and run the show

"Before he had played 45 minutes of competitive football for us. He brings know-how, experience and quality."

Pearson on the victory: "It's massive. Obviously, it's not been an easy journey to come here, and now we are at the top, but it's all about staying here now."

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal: "We start last match against QPR very good with a new team, new players and then we played very well here, but we gave the game away.

"Leicester had five shots on goal, and that was it. These five goals were existing because we made errors in ball possession.

"We created a lot of chances and made superb goals but you have to do that over 90 minutes, not 60 minutes. It was not enough."

Robin van Persie scores his 65th Premier League goal away from home - more than any other non-English player in the league's history

Record signing Angel Di Maria was influential for United as they went 3-1 ahead

David Nugent’s 10th Premier League goal in his 69th game sparked Leicester's comeback

United conceded four or more goals in the Premier League for only the 14th time

Leicester had previously scored just once in their last eight Premier League matches against United