Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 West Bromwich Albion

Morrison heads in West Brom's first goal in over 300 minutes of football

James Morrison goal gives Baggies first league win

Tottenham manage only one shot on target

Spurs without a league win since 24 August

West Brom recorded their first win of the season and moved off the bottom of the table thanks to James Morrison's second-half header against Tottenham.

The Scotland international nodded in, unmarked, to earn his side their first victory at Spurs in 30 years.

It was a deserved three points for the Baggies, who also went close through Saido Berahino and Craig Gardner.

Spurs were frustrated by brilliant Joleon Lescott defending, while Roberto Soldado had a low shot saved.

That was Tottenham's only effort on target on a very disappointing day for the north London club, who have only picked up one point from a possible nine after beginning the season with consecutive wins.

Media playback is not supported on this device West Brom good value for win - Irvine

The post Europa League hangover is unlikely to be used as an excuse, with manager Mauricio Pochettino making 10 outfield changes from the side that drew 0-0 at Partizan Belgrade on Thursday.

Spurs' build-up play was very good at times, with Christian Eriksen causing plenty of problems with his movement. But whenever the home side fired a cross into area there was either no player at the end to convert or they were denied by excellent defending.

Match facts Tottenham's first shot on target against WBA came after 71 minutes. Last season, Tottenham played a Premier League record 22 games on a Sunday. Defeat means Spurs lose back-to-back home league games for the first time since October-November 2012. West Brom picked up their first win in their last eight Premier League games.

The pick of the backline was Lescott. The 32-year-old former Manchester City defender was making his debut for the Baggies, having recently recovered from injury, and he showed how influential he could be on their season.

He made several interceptions in and around his own area, the most important, arguably, when he denied Emmanuel Adebayor a shooting chance in the first half.

Consequently, Spurs managed just one shot on target and have scored only two goals in their last four games in all competitions.

While Tottenham looked lethargic, Alan Irvine's side looked anything but.

Media playback is not supported on this device Tottenham 0-1 West Brom: Pochettino anger at 'very bad' defeat

The Scot, who was not a popular choice with fans when he was appointed as Pepe Mel's successor, admitted this week that he was under pressure going into the fifth game of the campaign, given his side had yet to win.

So when Craig Dawson, with a header, and Berahino, with an angled shot, caused palpitations in the Spurs defence inside the first four minutes there was a sense that the Baggies were not content to just settle for a draw.

They also knocked on the door when Lescott's hooked shot was inadvertently cleared by the head of his own team-mate Dawson, before Gardner and Berahino stung the palms of Hugo Lloris.

The goal finally came with 16 minutes remaining, when Morrison was left alone in the area by Erik Lamela to nod in past the French goalkeeper.

Tottenham pressed hard in the final five minutes and it needed a superb headed clearance at the death by Dawson to prevent the hosts spoiling West Brom's day.

West Brom manager Alan Irvine:

"Watching Match of the Day last night, the table didn't look very nice.

"When you've got a game in hand, it does not necessarily mean you're going to get the points from that game, especially when you are coming to White Hart Lane.

"I suppose I would be lying if I said there wasn't an element of relief, but the over-riding emotion is one of real pleasure for the players, for the club as a whole, everybody involved and, of course, for our fans. I am more pleased than relieved."

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino:

"The beginning of the game was wrong.

"We were very slow, we moved the ball very slow, there was a slow tempo. In football, you need to play quick.

"The way that we played, I think was wrong because we played very, very slow from the beginning.

"I am angry or disappointed - I don't know the best word to show my feelings. We had a bad day."

Tottenham's mascot Chirpy Cockerel prepares for the match at White Hart Lane

Etienne Capoue (left) and Stephane Sessegnon battle for the ball during an entertaining first half

James Morrison scores his first goal in almost a year for West Brom

The goal was cheered by West Brom manager Alan Irvine, who has not had much to celebrate since arriving in the summer

Check out Sunday's Premier League photos on BBC Sport's Facebook page.