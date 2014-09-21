Celtic 1-1 Motherwell

Match ends, Celtic 1, Motherwell 1.
Celtic lost more ground at the top of the Premiership table as they were held at home by Motherwell.
John Sutton gave the visitors a shock lead, and should have doubled his tally shortly afterwards when he found himself free in front of goal.
Well were in the ascendancy but Stuart McCall's side could not record a first win at Celtic Park since 2008 as Kris Commons' penalty levelled matters.
But the point leaves Celtic five adrift of league leaders Dundee United.
With so much of the season still to go, the result will not cause too many shockwaves. However, for the second time this term, Celtic manager Ronny Deila reshuffled his pack and watched his fringe players come up short.
After Thursday night's 2-2 Europa League draw away to Salzburg, Craig Gordon, Scott Brown and Commons started on the bench, while Anthony Stokes was preferred up front to Stefan Scepovic.
Stuart McCall brought in Zaine Francis-Angol and Fraser Kerr for Lee Erwin and Paul Lawson following the 2-1 win over Ross County.
The familiar sound of the Green Brigade returned to Celtic Park after their temporary ban from section 111 was lifted during the week, but they had little to cheer in the opening stages.
Celtic made all the early running without looking overly threatening, though Nir Bitton was almost put clean through on the Motherwell goal by Callum McGregor's clever pass.
Iain Vigurs knocked a shot narrowly wide in Motherwell's first venture forward and, if that was a warning, the hosts did not take heed.
On Motherwell's next foray into the box, Sutton muscled his way towards the front post and stuck a boot out to steer Craig Reid's cross past Lukasz Zaluska.
Sutton should have had a second when he found himself with just the goalkeeper to beat but, after finishing the more difficult chance, the striker was denied by the outstretched leg of Zaluska.
Celtic's biggest enemy now was frustration. Jason Denayer thumped a long-range shot that goalkeeper Dan Twardzik covered well and Beram Kayal dragged an effort wide.
Commons and Brown were introduced at the start of the second half with Celtic needing some inspiration, and the former fired in a volley that Twardzik did well to get his body behind.
If Celtic have had one constant this season then it is the impressive form of McGregor, and he again showed his emerging prowess as he cut inside from the right and stretched Twardzik with a shot.
John Guidetti curled another effort over the bar and Brown burst through on a marauding run, but nothing was clicking for the champions.
However, they eventually got the break they needed when Brown went down under pressure from Kerr and referee Brian Colvin pointed to the spot. Commons converted to level the game.
Celtic had broken Motherwell's spirit, leaving the Steelmen nullified and camped in their own box. McGregor twice went close and Bitton and Stokes both threatened with efforts.
Francis-Angol was just as close at the other end with a shot just over the bar.
Motherwell almost threw it away though when Twardzik spilled Virgil van Dijk's late header, but Stokes could not direct the loose ball into the net, and Celtic had to settle for a point.
Line-ups
Celtic
- 24Zaluska
- 4Ambrose
- 22Denayer
- 5van Dijk
- 3Izaguirre
- 42McGregor
- 33KayalSubstituted forBrownat 45'minutes
- 6Bitton
- 27TonevSubstituted forCommonsat 45'minutes
- 9GuidettiSubstituted forScepovicat 76'minutes
- 10Stokes
Substitutes
- 8Brown
- 12Scepovic
- 15Commons
- 16Berget
- 26Gordon
- 34O'Connell
- 53Henderson
Motherwell
- 12Twardzik
- 20Kerr
- 15O'Brien
- 6McManus
- 5Ramsden
- 14Lasley
- 11VigursBooked at 72minsSubstituted forCarswellat 76'minutes
- 2Reid
- 17Francis-Angol
- 18Law
- 9SuttonSubstituted forErwinat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Carswell
- 7Ainsworth
- 8Lawson
- 13Nielsen
- 19Erwin
- 21Leitch
- 24Ojamaa
- Referee:
- Brian Colvin
- Attendance:
- 41,719
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home27
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Celtic 1, Motherwell 1.
Attempt blocked. Nir Bitton (Celtic) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Virgil van Dijk (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Stefan Scepovic (Celtic) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Josh Law.
Attempt saved. Anthony Stokes (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Zaine Francis-Angol (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Anthony Stokes (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Stefan Scepovic (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stephen McManus (Motherwell).
Emilio Izaguirre (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Law (Motherwell).
Attempt missed. Anthony Stokes (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Callum McGregor (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Nir Bitton (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Anthony Stokes (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Stefan Scepovic (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mark O'Brien (Motherwell).
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Lee Erwin replaces John Sutton.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Stefan Scepovic replaces John Guidetti.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Stuart Carswell replaces Iain Vigurs.
Attempt missed. Callum McGregor (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Callum McGregor (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Mark O'Brien.
Booking
Iain Vigurs (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Emilio Izaguirre (Celtic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Callum McGregor (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Celtic 1, Motherwell 1. Kris Commons (Celtic) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Penalty Celtic. Scott Brown draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Craig Reid (Motherwell) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Zaine Francis-Angol.
Attempt missed. Kris Commons (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
John Guidetti (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stephen McManus (Motherwell).
Attempt missed. John Guidetti (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Callum McGregor (Celtic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Scott Brown (Celtic).
Iain Vigurs (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Callum McGregor (Celtic) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the left.