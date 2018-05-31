BBC Sport - FA Cup: 50 memorable goals - Nigel Jemson's stunning free-kick

FA Cup 50: Shrews shock Everton

  • From the section FA Cup

BBC Sport looks back at 50 iconic FA Cup goals in the build-up to the first round proper, which takes place in November.

The pitch was soggy and the lower-league ground packed, but the goal that set Shrewsbury on their way to victory over Premier League Everton in the third round in 2003 was far from scrappy.

Nigel Jemson's precise, curling free-kick beat goalkeeper Richard Wright at the near post in the 37th minute to give the hosts a fully-deserved lead against a team 80 places higher in the league pyramid.

Niclas Alexandersson's equaliser seemed to have saved the Toffees - but Jemson nipped in at the near post to win it two minutes from time.

A young Wayne Rooney was in Everton's line-up, while the Merseysiders' most successful captain, Kevin Ratcliffe, was in charge of their conquerors.

Shrewsbury went on to lose 4-0 to Chelsea in the next round.

