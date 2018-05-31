BBC Sport - Liverpool's Steven Gerrard scores screamer in 2006 FA Cup final

Gerrard's FA Cup final screamer

  • From the section FA Cup

Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard scores a memorable goal in the dying stages of the 2006 FA Cup final against West Ham to force extra time.

The Anfield side went on to lift the cup thanks to a 3-1 win on penalties.

