Preston North End 3-3 Chesterfield

Eoin Doyle is League One's top goal scorer with 11 goals

Chesterfield's Eoin Doyle scored a second hat-trick in two games as Paul Cook's side came from 3-0 down to draw with Preston North End at Deepdale.

Alan Browne headed the hosts in front, Joe Garner pounced on an error to score and Josh Brownhill nodded in a third.

But Doyle, the division's top scorer, scored from Jay O'Shea's pass before finishing a low cross to make it 3-2.

And he tucked away a late penalty after Garner handled in the area to complete a remarkable comeback.

The spot-kick was Doyle's 11th goal of the season and came just four days after he scored three times in the Spireites' win over Scunthorpe.

The draw leaves last season's League Two winners third in League One after seven games, whilst Preston slip to 12th.