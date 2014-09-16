Charlton Athletic 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Charlton have lost only one of their nine games this season in all competitions.

Danny Batth's second-half equaliser earned Wolverhampton Wanderers a point at Charlton.

Andre Bikey-Amougou's volley put the hosts ahead in the first half and George Tucudean almost made it 2-0 soon after, but shot just wide.

However, Wolves came into the game in the second half and deservedly levelled through Batth's header.

Wolves are fourth in the Championship with 14 points, with Charlton one place and one point behind.

Under new manager Bob Peeters, Charlton have made a strong start to the season, losing just once in all competitions.

They started this game brightly, with Tucudean particularly lively as he glanced an early header wide before drilling a shot just off target.

Match facts Wolves are unbeaten in the last five games, winning three. Their last defeat was 1-0 at Rotherham in the Championship on 16 August The draw was the first between these two sides in their last four meetings Charlton's only defeat this season was 1-0 at Derby in the Capital One Cup on 26 August Danny Batth's goal was his first of the season and only his fourth league goal for the club

Wolves soon improved, though, as James Henry's effort was tipped over by Stephen Henderson and then Tal Ben Haim almost scored an own goal when under pressure from Wolves striker Bakary Sako.

But just as Wolves were looking dangerous Charlton took the lead midway through the first half when Bikey-Amougou volleyed past Carl Ikeme from Jordan Cousins' corner.

Tucudean shot wide after being put through by Igor Vetokele, but Wolves picked themselves up to hit the post through George Saville.

In the second half the visitors picked up from where they had left off as Leon Clarke just failed to get on the end of Nouha Dicko's ball with the goal at his mercy.

Sako then saw his angled drive tipped behind by Henderson but Wolves finally got the equaliser their dominance deserved as Batth rose high to head home from a corner.

Both sides had chances in the closing stages, with Kevin McDonald's effort flying just over the bar for Wolves, before Johnnie Jackson failed to hit the target after being put clear, but in the end a draw was a fair result.

Charlton manager Bob Peeters:

"It was a difficult game. In the first half at certain stages we did well and every time we broke I had a feeling we could score.

"We scored a good goal and we can kill the game in one minute. If Tucudean had finished that ball then we go 2-0 up and I think then it would be difficult."

Wolves manager Kenny Jackett:

"The overall performance of the team was very good and in the second half we had a great tempo.

"We passed the ball very well in the first half without having as much punch as we should have had. That changed after the break and we built up the tempo going towards our own fans.

"You need to score when you are on top to win games and there is a degree of frustration for us, but promise for the season ahead as well."