Match ends, Charlton Athletic 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.
Charlton Athletic 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
-
- From the section Football
Danny Batth's second-half equaliser earned Wolverhampton Wanderers a point at Charlton.
Andre Bikey-Amougou's volley put the hosts ahead in the first half and George Tucudean almost made it 2-0 soon after, but shot just wide.
However, Wolves came into the game in the second half and deservedly levelled through Batth's header.
Wolves are fourth in the Championship with 14 points, with Charlton one place and one point behind.
Under new manager Bob Peeters, Charlton have made a strong start to the season, losing just once in all competitions.
They started this game brightly, with Tucudean particularly lively as he glanced an early header wide before drilling a shot just off target.
|Match facts
|Wolves are unbeaten in the last five games, winning three. Their last defeat was 1-0 at Rotherham in the Championship on 16 August
|The draw was the first between these two sides in their last four meetings
|Charlton's only defeat this season was 1-0 at Derby in the Capital One Cup on 26 August
|Danny Batth's goal was his first of the season and only his fourth league goal for the club
Wolves soon improved, though, as James Henry's effort was tipped over by Stephen Henderson and then Tal Ben Haim almost scored an own goal when under pressure from Wolves striker Bakary Sako.
But just as Wolves were looking dangerous Charlton took the lead midway through the first half when Bikey-Amougou volleyed past Carl Ikeme from Jordan Cousins' corner.
Tucudean shot wide after being put through by Igor Vetokele, but Wolves picked themselves up to hit the post through George Saville.
In the second half the visitors picked up from where they had left off as Leon Clarke just failed to get on the end of Nouha Dicko's ball with the goal at his mercy.
Sako then saw his angled drive tipped behind by Henderson but Wolves finally got the equaliser their dominance deserved as Batth rose high to head home from a corner.
Both sides had chances in the closing stages, with Kevin McDonald's effort flying just over the bar for Wolves, before Johnnie Jackson failed to hit the target after being put clear, but in the end a draw was a fair result.
Charlton manager Bob Peeters:
"It was a difficult game. In the first half at certain stages we did well and every time we broke I had a feeling we could score.
"We scored a good goal and we can kill the game in one minute. If Tucudean had finished that ball then we go 2-0 up and I think then it would be difficult."
Wolves manager Kenny Jackett:
"The overall performance of the team was very good and in the second half we had a great tempo.
"We passed the ball very well in the first half without having as much punch as we should have had. That changed after the break and we built up the tempo going towards our own fans.
"You need to score when you are on top to win games and there is a degree of frustration for us, but promise for the season ahead as well."
Line-ups
Charlton
- 1Henderson
- 26Ben Haim
- 6Bikey Amougou
- 16Wiggins
- 3Gomez
- 24Cousins
- 4Jackson
- 2WilsonSubstituted forBulotat 75'minutes
- 17Buyens
- 29TucudeanBooked at 59minsSubstituted forMoussaat 61'minutes
- 14Vetokele
Substitutes
- 5Morrison
- 8Bulot
- 10Moussa
- 11Harriott
- 18Church
- 21Fox
- 30Pope
Wolves
- 1Ikeme
- 2Doherty
- 6Batth
- 5Stearman
- 3Golbourne
- 10Sako
- 7HenrySubstituted forJacobsat 87'minutes
- 11McDonald
- 8SavilleSubstituted forDickoat 45'minutes
- 14Evans
- 9ClarkeSubstituted forEdwardsat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Edwards
- 13McCarey
- 15Rowe
- 17van La Parra
- 18Ricketts
- 27Jacobs
- 40Dicko
- Referee:
- Pat Miller
- Attendance:
- 15,973
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Charlton Athletic 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.
Attempt blocked. Scott Golbourne (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin McDonald.
Attempt missed. Nouha Dicko (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kevin McDonald.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Michael Jacobs replaces James Henry.
Attempt missed. Frédéric Bulot (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Franck Moussa.
Nouha Dicko (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by André Bikey (Charlton Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Dave Edwards replaces Leon Clarke.
Foul by Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Rhoys Wiggins (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Johnnie Jackson (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Igor Vetokele with a headed pass.
James Henry (Wolverhampton Wanderers) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Frédéric Bulot replaces Lawrie Wilson.
Attempt missed. Kevin McDonald (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Nouha Dicko (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by André Bikey (Charlton Athletic).
Goal!
Goal! Charlton Athletic 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Henry with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Stephen Henderson.
Attempt saved. Bakary Sako (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kevin McDonald.
Attempt blocked. Igor Vetokele (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lawrie Wilson.
James Henry (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rhoys Wiggins (Charlton Athletic).
Hand ball by Kevin McDonald (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Attempt blocked. Kevin McDonald (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bakary Sako.
Attempt saved. Yoni Buyens (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Franck Moussa replaces George Tucudean.
Booking
George Tucudean (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Kevin McDonald tries a through ball, but Leon Clarke is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Leon Clarke (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nouha Dicko.
Attempt missed. Leon Clarke (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kevin McDonald.
Attempt missed. Leon Clarke (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin McDonald.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Stephen Henderson.
Attempt saved. Bakary Sako (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Nouha Dicko.
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Kevin McDonald tries a through ball, but James Henry is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Leon Clarke (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Bakary Sako with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by André Bikey.
Second Half
Second Half begins Charlton Athletic 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Nouha Dicko replaces George Saville.
Half Time
First Half ends, Charlton Athletic 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.