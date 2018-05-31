BBC Sport - Focus Forum: Trevor Sinclair recalls stunning QPR bicycle kick

Sinclair remembers QPR bicycle kick

  From the section QPR

Former Queens Park Rangers winger Trevor Sinclair recalls his stunning bicycle kick in the 1997 FA Cup fourth round against Barnsley in this week's Focus Forum.

Sinclair tells BBC Sport's Dan Walker he believes QPR will do better this time in the Premier League after relegation two seasons ago, and that the acquisition of former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand can raise the team's standards.

