Wrexham 2-1 Welling United

Louis Moult brought Wrexham level against Welling

Joe Clarke's late deflected goal saw Wrexham complete a comeback to beat Welling in the Conference.

Wrexham fell behind when Harry Beautyman netted after Neil Ashton had been dispossessed by Tobi Sho-Silva.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men early in the second half when John Nouble was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Ashton.

But Louis Moult levelled before Clarke secured Wrexham's second home win of the season two minutes later.

Top-scorer Moult swept in from close range following Wes York's cross while Clarke's effort cannoned off Jamal Fyfield for the winning goal.

Wrexham manager Kevin Wilkin told BBC Radio Wales:

"It was a long afternoon and a frustrating afternoon but the most important thing is we've come away with the three points.

"While I'm delighted with the three points clearly I'm not happy with a performance like that.

"Teams will come here and frustrate us and we need to understand that's what they're likely to do."