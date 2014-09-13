Match ends, Wrexham 2, Welling United 1.
Wrexham 2-1 Welling United
Joe Clarke's late deflected goal saw Wrexham complete a comeback to beat Welling in the Conference.
Wrexham fell behind when Harry Beautyman netted after Neil Ashton had been dispossessed by Tobi Sho-Silva.
The visitors were reduced to 10 men early in the second half when John Nouble was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Ashton.
But Louis Moult levelled before Clarke secured Wrexham's second home win of the season two minutes later.
Top-scorer Moult swept in from close range following Wes York's cross while Clarke's effort cannoned off Jamal Fyfield for the winning goal.
Wrexham manager Kevin Wilkin told BBC Radio Wales:
"It was a long afternoon and a frustrating afternoon but the most important thing is we've come away with the three points.
"While I'm delighted with the three points clearly I'm not happy with a performance like that.
"Teams will come here and frustrate us and we need to understand that's what they're likely to do."
Line-ups
Wrexham
- 13Bachmann
- 5HudsonSubstituted forBailey-Jonesat 71'minutes
- 18White
- 3Ashton
- 4Smith
- 26HuntSubstituted forDurrellat 38'minutes
- 6Clarke
- 8Harris
- 16York
- 24JenningsSubstituted forBishopat 77'minutes
- 9Moult
Substitutes
- 7Durrell
- 10Bishop
- 11Bailey-Jones
- 14Tomassen
- 15Evans
Welling
- 1HenlyBooked at 85mins
- 5FaganSubstituted forBasseleat 78'minutes
- 23WilliamsBooked at 42mins
- 14Jefford
- 3Fyfield
- 6Bush
- 8BeautymanSubstituted forHudsonat 80'minutes
- 4GallagherBooked at 70mins
- 16NoubleBooked at 60mins
- 21Sho-SilvaBooked at 57mins
- 11MarshSubstituted forHealyat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Fazackerley
- 13Turner
- 15Bassele
- 24Hudson
- 33Healy
- Referee:
- Paul Rees
- Attendance:
- 2,857
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wrexham 2, Welling United 1.
Foul by Louis Moult (Wrexham).
Aristide Bassele (Welling United) wins a free kick.
Foul by Chris Bush (Welling United).
Louis Moult (Wrexham) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. Andy Bishop (Wrexham) header from a difficult angle on the left is saved.
Goal!
Goal! Wrexham 2, Welling United 1. Joe Clarke (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Jonathan Henly (Welling United) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Wrexham 1, Welling United 1. Louis Moult (Wrexham) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Welling United. Malachi Hudson replaces Harry Beautyman.
Substitution
Substitution, Welling United. Aristide Bassele replaces Zac Fagan.
Attempt missed. Louis Moult (Wrexham) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Andy Bishop replaces Connor Jennings.
Corner, Wrexham.
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Theo Bailey-Jones replaces Blaine Hudson.
Booking
Jake Gallagher (Welling United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jake Gallagher (Welling United).
Blaine Hudson (Wrexham) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Manny Smith (Wrexham) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Neil Ashton.
Corner, Wrexham.
Foul by Neil Ashton (Wrexham).
Harry Beautyman (Welling United) wins a free kick.
Foul by Wes York (Wrexham).
Jamal Fyfield (Welling United) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Welling United. Joe Healy replaces Tyrone Marsh.
Foul by Blaine Hudson (Wrexham).
Zac Fagan (Welling United) wins a free kick.
Corner, Wrexham.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Jon Nouble (Welling United) for a bad foul.
Foul by Jon Nouble (Welling United).
Neil Ashton (Wrexham) wins a free kick.
Foul by Manny Smith (Wrexham).
Tobi Sho-Silva (Welling United) wins a free kick.
Booking
Tobi Sho-Silva (Welling United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Tobi Sho-Silva (Welling United).
Neil Ashton (Wrexham) wins a free kick.
Foul by Louis Moult (Wrexham).
Jake Gallagher (Welling United) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. Tyrone Marsh (Welling United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.