Southampton sign £10m forward Sadio Mane & Toby Alderweireld

Senegal forward Sadio Mane can play across the forward line

Southampton have signed Senegal forward Sadio Mane from Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg for £10m.

The 22-year-old, who scored 45 goals in 87 games during two seasons in Austria, can play on either wing or centrally, Saints manager Ronald Koeman said.

Southampton also completed the season-long loan signing of Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld from Atletico Madrid.

Alderweireld helped Atletico win Spain's La Liga title and reach the Champions League final last season.

The 25-year-old, who can play at either centre-back or right-back, has won 37 caps for his country.

How the Saints moved on from their summer exodus (estimated transfer fees) OUTS INS Rickie Lambert £4m Graziano Pelle £9m Adam Lallana £25m Dusan Tadic £10.9m Luke Shaw £27m Ryan Bertrand (loan - £10m option to buy) Dejan Lovren £20m Florin Gardos £6m Calum Chambers £16m Saphir Taider (loan - £7m option to buy) Dani Osvaldo (loan - £5.6m option to buy) Shane Long £12m Billy Sharp Nominal Fraser Forster £10m Gaston Ramirez (loan until end of the season) Toby Alderweireld (loan) Jake Sinclair (loan until end of the season) Sadio Mane £10m Saphir Taider (loan spell terminated) Jack Stephens (loan until end of January) Jos Hooiveld (loan until end of the season) £97.6m £74.9m.

Koeman said: "He is a strong defender and is very good at building up the play when we play out from the back."

The Belgian, who won three Dutch Eredivisie titles in nine seasons with Ajax before moving to Madrid last summer, said Koeman attracted him to St Mary's.

Alderweireld said: "I had a good talk with the coach. First of all, it was very important for me to play this season and the coach gave me a good solution for that.

"The trainer likes how I play and really wanted me to come here, which is what convinced me to come."

Of Mane, Koeman said: "It is incredible how many goals he has scored from his position, and I hope that he will do the same for us."