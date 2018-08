From the section

Little has scored 34 times for Scotland

Scotland midfielder Kim Little has won the National Women's Soccer League's most valuable player award for the 2014 season.

The 24-year-old Seattle Reign player was the league's top scorer with 16 goals and will feature in Sunday's NWSL final against Kansas City.

Little played for Hibernian and Arsenal before moving to Seattle earlier this year.

She has won 99 caps for her country, scoring 34 times.