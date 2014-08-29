Jordon Ibe: Liverpool winger joins Derby County

Jordon Ibe
Ibe made his professional debut for Wycombe in August 2011 against Colchester in the League Cup

Derby County have signed Liverpool winger Jordon Ibe on a season-long loan, BBC Radio Derby reports.

The 18-year-old joined the Reds from Wycombe in January 2012 and has made three first-team appearances.

Ibe also had a loan spell with Birmingham City at the end of last season, scoring one goal in 11 games.

Rams head coach Steve McClaren said: "He is a direct player with plenty of ability and he will certainly strengthen the attacking options."

Ibe follows Andre Wisdom in joining the Rams from Liverpool, the defender playing a key role in helping the club reach the Championship play-off last term.

McClaren added: "We're delighted that Liverpool have again chosen to loan us one of their promising young players.

"Jordon is someone who we've been aware of for quite a while and have been impressed whenever we've seen him in action.

"He has a lot of potential and we believe that we can help his career development."

The England Under-19 international was 15 when he made his senior debut for Wycombe in 2011 and scored his first professional goal two months later.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you