BBC Sport - Wayne Rooney: Gary Lineker says captaincy could 'inspire' striker
Captaincy can inspire Rooney - Lineker
- From the section Football
Former England captain Gary Lineker says Wayne Rooney was the "obvious choice" to take the armband for the national team.
Manager Roy Hodgson named Rooney as his new captain ahead of England's Euro 2016 qualifying campaign, and Lineker says the appointment could "inspire" and "bring out the best" in the 28-year-old.
Lineker said Rooney will need to lead by example, like predecessor Steven Gerrard.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired