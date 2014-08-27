Sam Baldock: Brighton & Hove Albion sign Bristol City striker

Baldock won the League One Golden Boot last season

Championship side Brighton & Hove Albion have signed striker Sam Baldock from League One Bristol City for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old joined City from West Ham in August 2012 and the Robins captain scored 26 goals in all competitions in 2013-14.

Baldock had been the subject of several bids from Albion during the summer transfer window.

"We rejected six offers from them," said City chief executive John Pelling.

"We entered this transfer window with the intention of keeping Sam, however, Brighton's persistence has finally seen them come up with an offer which suited both the club and Sam."

The League One golden boot winner, who started his career at MK Dons, was in the final year of his contract at Ashton Gate.

Seagulls boss Sami Hyypia told the Brighton website: "Sam was one of our key summer attacking targets.

"He's a predator, instinctive in front of goal and his career goal record is excellent. He's played and scored goals at this level."

Baldock, who made his debut for the Dons as a 16-year-old in December 2005, has scored 84 goals in 241 career appearances.