George Saville: Wolves sign young Chelsea midfielder

George Saville scored four goals in 44 appearances on loan with Brentford last season

Wolves have signed young midfielder George Saville from Chelsea for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old Camberley-born Chelsea Academy product has signed a three-year contract at Molineux, with the the option of a further year.

Saville spent the whole of last season vying for promotion with Wolves, having joined Brentford on a season's loan.

But Wolves boss Kenny Jackett knows him best from when he first signed him at Millwall in February 2013.

George Saville's soccer CV Saville began his career on Reading's books before joining Chelsea at the age of 11.After being capped by England at Under-16 level, he signed professional terms with the Premier League side in 2010.

Saville spent the final three months of the 2012-13 season on loan with Millwall under Jackett, who resigned at the end of the campaign shortly before being appointed head coach at Wolves.

"He had a very good season at Brentford and was on loan with me at Millwall," said Jackett.

"At just turned 21, he's a great addition to our squad. He's the right age. He's a good player now but he's going to improve in the future and really give us terrific options in midfield.

"He is capable of doing a little bit of everything. He can compete, he can tackle, he can pass and he has the ability to get a shot in."

Saville may be involved on Saturday when fourth-placed Wolves, who have won three of their first four Championship matches, host Blackburn Rovers.