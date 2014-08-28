Esteban Cambiasso: Leicester City sign former Inter Milan captain

Cambiasso played 32 times in Serie A last season

Leicester City have signed former Inter Milan captain Esteban Cambiasso on a one-year deal.

The former Argentina international made 32 starts for Inter last season but was released in the summer and available on a free transfer.

The midfielder, who also lists Real Madrid and River Plate among his former clubs, will be playing in the Premier League for the first time.

Cambiasso, 34, could make his debut in Sunday's home match against Arsenal.

Esteban Cambiasso Clubs: Independiente, River Plate, Real Madrid, Inter Milan International: Argentina (52 caps) Major honours: Champions League (2010); Spanish league (2002); Italian league (2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010); Italian Cup (2005, 2006, 2010, 2011)

He won the treble - including the Champions League - under manager Jose Mourinho at Inter in 2010, earning five league titles in all and four Italian Cups during is spell with the club.

Leicester manager Nigel Pearson had been keen to make signings before the transfer window closes on Monday night.

"It's important that we add a couple more players to our squad to make sure we can operate window to window," he told BBC Radio Leicester.

"It's a possibility that we might have a couple more bodies in before Saturday. It has been a frustrating window for us."

Leicester have yet to win in the Premier League and were knocked out of the League Cup on Tuesday by League Two side Shrewsbury.