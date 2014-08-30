Rotherham United 0-2 Brentford

Brentford's other win this season came at Blackpool earlier in August

Andre Gray and Nick Proschwitz gave Brentford a goal in each half as they secured a second win of the season.

Kirk Broadfoot hit the bar with a header for Rotherham before Paul Taylor was also denied by the woodwork for the home side.

Just before the interval, Alan Judge slid a pass through and Gray thumped the ball into the top corner.

Proschwitz scored Brentford's second in added time at the end when he tapped in from Jon Toral's cross.

Facing another team promoted from League One last season, the Millers almost moved in front when Broadfoot got his head to Kari Arnason's long throw but the defender's effort came back off the bar.

Steve Evans: Rotherham boss on Brentford loss

Taylor then beat goalkeeper David Button from outside the area but saw his shot bounce away off the crossbar.

Gray scored his first league goal since joining from Luton in the summer when he produced a powerful finish after being played through by Judge.

Matt Derbyshire should have equalised when he broke through on goal only to shoot weakly at Button.

But after a lengthy stoppage for an injury to Scott Hogan, Proschwitz produced a close-range finish from Toral's ball for his second goal since his move from Hull in the summer.

Rotherham manager Steve Evans:

"I think they have had a little bit of assistance from the referee,who I thought was poor all day. It seems to be every time we have him that he's poor.

"Goals win matches and Brentford have come and nicked the win. We have to earn our points and our performance was super. They have been battered from start to finish.

"But I don't include the striking department in that because we have missed a succession of chances."

Brentford manager Mark Warburton:

Warburton on Rotherham v Brentford

"It was a magnificent performance. We knew what to expect. They are a very organised side, with some very talented players and the physical talent of Alex Revell.

"We played very, very well with some great patches of play.

"Could we have been more clinical? Yes we could, and a special mention for David Button who has made two or three tremendous saves and really dominated the box in the second half."