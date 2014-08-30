Premier League
Man City0Stoke1

Manchester City 0-1 Stoke City

By Mike Keegan

BBC Sport

Mame Biram Diouf
Mame Biram Diouf spent three years across Manchester at City's rivals United
  • Mame Biram Diouf races 70 yards to clinch shock victory
  • Shot goes under England international Joe Hart
  • Yaya Toure booked for diving
  • Hosts fail to score for the second time in 71 home matches

Stoke City registered their first Premier League victory in Manchester as Mame Biram Diouf's fine solo effort stunned the champions.

The Senegal international and former United striker raced 70 yards before slotting under Joe Hart.

The hosts could have had a late penalty but Yaya Toure was booked for diving.

Stoke had lost all 12 previous league matches at the Etihad Stadium and Old Trafford and manager Mark Hughes will savour this victory at his former club.

The odds were stacked against the visitors who had not even scored at Manchester City in the Premier League.

Mame Biram Diouf
Diouf joined Stoke on a free transfer from Hannover in the summer

By contrast, Manuel Pellegrini's men had failed to hit the net in just one of their last 70 home matches and the Chilean started with Sergio Aguero, who had taken just 23 seconds to score off the bench against Liverpool, up front.

The Potters had failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 12 league matches but a resolute performance from Hughes's side saw them do just that and Diouf's second-half strike capped a perfect day for the disbelieving away support, although Hart should have done better with the goal.

Stoke have embraced a more open, passing game under Hughes, but it was the old organisational qualities often displayed under previous manager Tony Pulis that saw them home.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Man City defending worries Pellegrini

They are looking to improve on last season's impressive ninth-placed finish and after a home defeat at the hands of Aston Villa and a point against 10-man Hull City, this shock victory will raise expectations of doing so.

In a tetchy first half, the well-organised Potters could and probably should have had a penalty when Aleksandar Kolarov clumsily tripped Diouf.

Yaya Toure went closest for an unusually subdued home side, clipping Kolarov's pull back against the bar shortly before half-time.

Diouf, who spent three years at Old Trafford, seized his moment on 58 minutes when he picked up David Silva's cleared cross outside his own area.

Yaya Toure
Toure was cautioned despite appearing to be clipped by Phil Bardsley

The 26-year-old held off Kolarov and skipped past substitute Fernandinho before beating Hart at his near post.

Diouf could have made it two moments later but was inches away from connecting with Peter Odemwingie's cross with the goal at his mercy.

Media playback is not supported on this device

'Fantastic' Diouf goal delights Hughes

The home side's misery was compounded late on when Lee Mason deemed that Toure had dived in the area and showed the Ivorian a yellow card as the home team claimed a penalty.

Pellegrini will also have to check on the fitness of summer signing Fernando, who limped off on 38 minutes.

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini: "It's a surprising defeat because we don't expect to lose against Stoke but these games sometimes happen. We tried from everywhere and really we are not very creative. We did not find the space and that is credit to Stoke.

"The (Toure) penalty was just one play during the game. Everyone that saw it told me it was a clear penalty but it was one play in 90 minutes. I am more worried about the goal they scored because it was too easy.

"On Fernando we'll see tomorrow with the doctor. Maybe he has some problem with his groin but we are not sure."

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes: "We've done well in games against City since I've been at the club. We've played them three times home and away and they have only scored once. We know we can frustrate them and make it difficult for them.

"The idea when I came was to be consistently in the top 10 and that's not easy. If we can be consistently in the top half we can all be congratulated for a job well done."

BBC Match of the Day reaction
"Manchester City were a little complacent. After beating Liverpool they probably thought it was a walk in the park. They have to be careful because they have some tough games coming up, they need to bounce back because they looked lethargic" - Former Liverpool, Fulham and England midfielder Danny Murphy
Phil Bardsley
Former Manchester United defender Bardsley was booked in the first half
Sergio Aguero
Sergio Aguero was given his first start of the season but could find no way through a determined Stoke defence
Mame Biram Diouf
Diouf scored 26 goals in 57 Bundesliga appearances
Mark Hughes
Hughes savoured victory for the first time at the Etihad Stadium since he was sacked by Manchester City

Line-ups

Man City

  • 1Hart
  • 3Sagna
  • 4Kompany
  • 26Demichelis
  • 11Kolarov
  • 8NasriSubstituted forNavasat 63'minutes
  • 6RegesSubstituted forFernandinhoat 38'minutesBooked at 53mins
  • 42Y TouréBooked at 87mins
  • 21Silva
  • 35JoveticSubstituted forDzekoat 63'minutes
  • 16Agüero

Substitutes

  • 5Zabaleta
  • 7Milner
  • 10Dzeko
  • 13Caballero
  • 15Navas
  • 22Clichy
  • 25Fernandinho

Stoke

  • 1Begovic
  • 2BardsleyBooked at 22mins
  • 17Shawcross
  • 12Wilson
  • 3Pieters
  • 19WaltersSubstituted forOdemwingieat 45'minutesSubstituted forAdamat 65'minutes
  • 6Whelan
  • 15N'Zonzi
  • 13MosesSubstituted forMuniesaat 80'minutes
  • 18Diouf
  • 25Crouch

Substitutes

  • 4Huth
  • 5Muniesa
  • 9Odemwingie
  • 10Arnautovic
  • 16Adam
  • 27Bojan
  • 29Sørensen
Referee:
Lee Mason
Attendance:
45,622

Match Stats

Home TeamMan CityAway TeamStoke
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home16
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home11
Away4
Fouls
Home14
Away5

Live Text

Match ends, Manchester City 0, Stoke City 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Manchester City 0, Stoke City 1.

Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Aleksandar Kolarov.

Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Aleksandar Kolarov.

Foul by Yaya Touré (Manchester City).

Charlie Adam (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Fernandinho with a cross.

Foul by Fernandinho (Manchester City).

Charlie Adam (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Yaya Touré (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Yaya Touré (Manchester City) has gone down, but that's a dive.

Foul by Yaya Touré (Manchester City).

Phil Bardsley (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aleksandar Kolarov (Manchester City).

Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Stoke City. Marc Muniesa replaces Victor Moses because of an injury.

Delay in match Victor Moses (Stoke City) because of an injury.

Foul by Jesús Navas (Manchester City).

Charlie Adam (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Victor Moses.

Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Kolarov (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Marc Wilson.

Attempt blocked. Yaya Touré (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Silva.

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Marc Wilson.

Attempt missed. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jesús Navas with a cross.

Attempt missed. Peter Crouch (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Phil Bardsley with a cross.

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Marc Wilson.

Attempt blocked. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yaya Touré.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Peter Crouch (Stoke City) because of an injury.

Foul by Fernandinho (Manchester City).

Peter Crouch (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jesús Navas with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Ryan Shawcross.

Attempt blocked. Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesús Navas.

Attempt blocked. Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.

Substitution

Substitution, Stoke City. Charlie Adam replaces Peter Odemwingie because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea330011479
2Swansea33006159
3Tottenham22005056
4Man City32015236
5Arsenal21104314
6Southampton31114314
7Hull21102114
8Aston Villa21101014
9Stoke31112204
10West Ham310245-13
11Liverpool210134-13
12QPR310215-43
13Sunderland302134-12
14Man Utd302123-12
15Newcastle302135-22
16Everton3021710-32
17West Brom302125-32
18Leicester201124-21
19Crystal Palace301258-31
20Burnley301214-31
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you