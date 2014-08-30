Premier League
Everton3Chelsea6

Everton 3-6 Chelsea

By Chris Bevan

BBC Sport at Goodison Park

Diego Costa (centre) celebrates his opening goal
Costa had been a doubt during the week with a hamstring injury
  • Chelsea top of the table with three wins from three
  • Diego Costa scores for the third game running for Chelsea
  • Cesc Fabregas claims his fourth assist of the season
  • Samuel Eto'o scores against former club with first touch

Diego Costa scored twice as Chelsea clinched a thrilling victory over Everton to keep up their 100% start to the new Premier League season.

The Toffees fought back from conceding two goals in the first three minutes and had hope of a remarkable comeback as the sides traded five goals in a manic 10-minute second-half spell.

But ultimately Jose Mourinho's side survived an incredible match to take the three points with a performance that showed their progress since a 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park this time last season.

Premier League: Jose Mourinho on Everton 3-6 Chelsea

Back then, goals were hard to come by for a Chelsea side often maligned as dull and lacking a cutting edge in attack, something nobody could accuse them of this time around.

Even after discarding £50m striker Fernando Torres this week, they demonstrated how much their summer signings have improved them going forward - albeit assisted here by some shambolic Everton defending.

Costa ensured he kept up his record of scoring in every game since his £32m move from Atletico Madrid when he found the net after just 35 seconds, running on to a perfectly weighted pass from another new arrival, Cesc Fabregas.

Moments later Branislav Ivanovic made it 2-0, although there was a hint of offside about his finish from Ramires's pass.

Things could have got even worse for Everton after eight minutes when their goalkeeper Tim Howard clearly caught the ball outside his area as he dashed out to beat Costa to another Fabregas through-ball, but it was not spotted by the officials.

Highest scoring Premier League matches
This match is the joint seventh highest scoring match in Premier League history after: Portsmouth 7-4 Reading (2007), Tottenham 6-4 Reading (2007), Tottenham 9-1 Wigan Athletic (2009), Manchester United 8-2 Arsenal (2011), Arsenal 7-3 Newcastle (2012) and West Brom 5-5 Manchester United (2013). There have been 12 other Premier League matches containing nine goals.

Instead of being down to 10 men, Everton were able to belatedly find their feet in the game.

They thought they had pulled a goal back when Sylvain Distin turned the rebound home after Romelu Lukaku - sold by Mourinho this summer - had crashed a header against the bar, but the French defender was correctly flagged offside.

And, despite enjoying plenty of pressure, the Toffees had to wait until the stroke of half-time to reduce the deficit, when Kevin Mirallas met Seamus Coleman's header and expertly steered a header of his own into the corner of the net.

Diego Costa celebrates scoring his second goal
Costa now has four goals in three games since his £32m move from Atletico Madrid

But the home side's exploits in attack were not being matched by their efforts in defence, and they were lucky to survive when Costa broke clear again but Howard turned his shot round the post with an outstretched leg.

Everton's backline did not heed the warning and the Toffees fell 3-1 down after 67 minutes with another goal they will feel they should have stopped.

Roberto Martinez laments defensive lapses

Eden Hazard was allowed to cut in from the left and fire in a shot that deflected off Coleman and past Howard, with Costa's celebration bringing an angry response from the home keeper.

That was the cue for a crazy spell in which every attack seemed to end in a goal, Steven Naismith reducing the deficit again two minutes later with a precise finish.

Everton's joy lasted only until Nemanja Matic's shot nicked off Distin and flew into the bottom corner to make it 4-2.

And although Samuel Eto'o - another former Chelsea striker - marked his debut with a deft headed goal as the hosts replied again, Ramires appeared to have rounded off the scoring by making it 5-3 with his opportunistic finish.

Fittingly, however, the final word would go to Costa who added a goal in the 90th minute to go with his first-minute strike. After another Everton mistake, by substitute Muhamed Besic, the ball was fed to Spain international, who made no mistake with a low angled finish.

Diego Costa scores for Chelsea
Costa continues his prolific run since joining in the summer from Atletico Madrid
Branislav Ivanovic celebrates scoring Chelsea's second
Everton players appeal for offside but Ivanovic's goal stands for Chelsea
Kevin Mirallas heads in for Everton
Everton have scored in all 10 of their league matches at Goodison Park in 2014
Samuel Eto'o scores for Everton
Eto'o scored 12 goals for Chelsea last season before leaving them in the summer

Line-ups

Everton

  • 24HowardBooked at 69mins
  • 23Coleman
  • 6Jagielka
  • 15Distin
  • 3Baines
  • 16McCarthy
  • 18Barry
  • 11Mirallas
  • 14Naismith
  • 7McGeadySubstituted forEto'oat 70'minutes
  • 10LukakuSubstituted forBesicat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Robles
  • 4Gibson
  • 5Eto'o
  • 17Besic
  • 21Osman
  • 26Stones
  • 30Alcaraz

Chelsea

  • 13Courtois
  • 2Ivanovic
  • 24Cahill
  • 26Terry
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 7Santos do NascimentoBooked at 64mins
  • 21Matic
  • 22WillianSubstituted forMikelat 75'minutes
  • 4FàbregasBooked at 81minsSubstituted forDrogbaat 89'minutes
  • 10E HazardSubstituted forFilipe Luísat 83'minutes
  • 19Diego CostaBooked at 56mins

Substitutes

  • 1Cech
  • 3Filipe Luís
  • 5Zouma
  • 11Drogba
  • 12Mikel
  • 14Schürrle
  • 17Salah
Referee:
Jonathan Moss
Attendance:
39,402

Match Stats

Home TeamEvertonAway TeamChelsea
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home16
Away12
Shots on Target
Home6
Away8
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Everton 3, Chelsea 6.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Everton 3, Chelsea 6.

Foul by Muhamed Besic (Everton).

Didier Drogba (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Gary Cahill (Chelsea) because of an injury.

Corner, Everton. Conceded by John Terry.

Attempt blocked. Samuel Eto'o (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Everton 3, Chelsea 6. Diego Costa (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by John Obi Mikel.

Substitution

Substitution, Everton. Muhamed Besic replaces Romelu Lukaku.

Substitution

Substitution, Chelsea. Didier Drogba replaces Cesc Fàbregas.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Ramires (Chelsea) because of an injury.

Kevin Mirallas (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Filipe Luis (Chelsea).

Substitution

Substitution, Chelsea. Filipe Luis replaces Eden Hazard.

Booking

Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Samuel Eto'o (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea).

Attempt blocked. Romelu Lukaku (Everton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leighton Baines.

Attempt saved. Kevin Mirallas (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Seamus Coleman.

Attempt saved. Romelu Lukaku (Everton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Steven Naismith with a cross.

Corner, Everton. Conceded by John Terry.

Attempt blocked. Kevin Mirallas (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leighton Baines.

Goal!

Goal! Everton 3, Chelsea 5. Ramires (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nemanja Matic.

Goal!

Goal! Everton 3, Chelsea 4. Samuel Eto'o (Everton) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leighton Baines with a cross following a set piece situation.

Romelu Lukaku (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by John Obi Mikel (Chelsea).

Substitution

Substitution, Chelsea. John Obi Mikel replaces Willian.

Goal!

Goal! Everton 2, Chelsea 4. Nemanja Matic (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ramires.

Substitution

Substitution, Everton. Samuel Eto'o replaces Aiden McGeady.

Goal!

Goal! Everton 2, Chelsea 3. Steven Naismith (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aiden McGeady.

Booking

Tim Howard (Everton) is shown the yellow card.

Leighton Baines (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ramires (Chelsea).

Goal!

Own Goal by Seamus Coleman, Everton. Everton 1, Chelsea 3.

Attempt blocked. Kevin Mirallas (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Ramires (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Steven Naismith (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ramires (Chelsea).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea330011479
2Swansea33006159
3Tottenham22005056
4Man City32015236
5Arsenal21104314
6Southampton31114314
7Hull21102114
8Aston Villa21101014
9Stoke31112204
10West Ham310245-13
11Liverpool210134-13
12QPR310215-43
13Sunderland302134-12
14Man Utd302123-12
15Newcastle302135-22
16Everton3021710-32
17West Brom302125-32
18Leicester201124-21
19Crystal Palace301258-31
20Burnley301214-31
View full Premier League table

