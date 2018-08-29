BBC Sport - Women's World Cup archive: Wales 0-4 England
Archive: England thrash Wales 4-0 in Cardiff
Relive the Women's World Cup qualifier in Cardiff in 2014 when England thrashed Wales 4-0 to qualify for Canada.
The two sides meet again on Friday with the winners qualifying for the 2019 tournament in France.
