England beat Wales 4-0 to qualify for 2015 Women's World Cup

England secured their place at the 2015 Women's World Cup as they thrashed Wales at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Mark Sampson's side were impressive as they eased to their ninth World Cup qualifying win in a row to book their spot in Canada.

Goals from Karen Carney, Eniola Aluko, Laura Bassett and Lianne Sanderson were enough to give England the point they needed to qualify.

Second-placed Wales can still progress if they make the play-offs.

England have never been past the last eight of the World Cup - reaching the quarter-finals three times - but if they can replicate their qualification form across the Atlantic next summer they will be confident of going further.

Former Bristol Academy boss Sampson was appointed following the departure of manager Hope Powell after England failed to win a match at Euro 2013.

And in guiding his team to Canada, he becomes the first Welshman to lead a team to a World Cup since Jimmy Murphy took Wales to the men's finals in 1958.

Road to Canada 2015 The seven European group winners qualify for the finals The four runners-up with the best record against the teams who finish first, third, fourth and fifth in their groups go into the play-offs The two teams with the best coefficient ranking in the play-offs will be drawn against the other two teams in the first round. Each tie will be played over two legs in October The winners of the first round ties will then play each other over two legs in November for the remaining European place at the World Cup There will be 24 teams from across the world competing in Canada

Sampson's side have been solid in defence, conceding just one goal in qualifying, and clinical in attack, scoring 42 times.

They demonstrated their potency to great effect in Cardiff, scoring three times in six minutes just before half-time.

Karen Carney's curling free-kick fired England in front after 16 minutes before the floodgates opened.

England pinned Wales back in their own half and nearly doubled their lead minutes later when Jordan Nobbs' dipping shot hit the top of the crossbar.

Six minutes before the break, Chelsea's Eniola Aluko struck a spectacular goal, controlling a throw-in on her chest before lashing a volley into the corner from 15 yards out.

Her club colleague Laura Bassett prodded home from a corner on 44 minutes before Boston Breakers striker Lianne Sanderson made it 4-0 a minute later.

England could have had more after the break but for Wales goalkeeper Nicola Davies.

Washington Spirit's Jodie Taylor also hit the post with the goal at her mercy.

Captain Jess Fishlock dived to head Wales' best chance wide as her side produced a spirited second-half performance.

But the defeat leaves Wales' hopes of reaching Canada in doubt - their fate will be decided when they face third-placed Ukraine, who have a game in hand, in the final qualifier on 17 September, with both sides in contention for a play-off spot.

The team which finishes behind England will then need to hope they are one of the four best runners-up out of the seven groups to be sure of taking part in October's play-offs.

England manager Mark Sampson told BBC Radio Wales:

"I'm really proud of all the group, the players and staff, that we managed to achieve this with a game to spare," said Sampson.

"So far we've won every game and we got another clean sheet, so huge credit to the whole group for putting us in this position.

"We are delighted now to be going to Canada. We can relax now, kick on and make sure we are ready for that tournament."

England have won all nine of their qualifiers