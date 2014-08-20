Wednesday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former Cardiff City and Watford boss Malky Mackay has been offered the manager's job at Crystal Palace - and been promised transfer funds of £25m to spend in the final two weeks of the transfer window.(Daily Telegraph)

Malky Mackay is confident he will be named manager of Crystal Palace, with the Scot expected to be officially appointed within the next 24 hours on a three-year contract. (Daily Mail)

Kenny Shiels and Mark Wotte have launched the Forth Valley Football Academy in Stirling

Hull City midfielder Robert Snodgrass needs more scans to discover the extend of the knee damage suffered in Saturday's 1-0 win over Queens Park Rangers and the Scotland international is expected to be sidelined for at least eight weeks.(Hull Daily Mail)

The difficulty of securing a work permit prevented Celtic completing the loan signing of Wakaso Mubarak from Rubin Kazan in time for the Ghana winger to be registered as a wild card player for the Champions League play-off tie against Maribor.(The Herald)

Maribor have won an appeal after European governing body Uefa ordered the Slovenians to close a stand following racism and Celtic's Champions League play-off opponents will now be able to part-open the South Stand at the Ljudski vrt Stadium. (The Sun, print edition)

Celtic are likely to be priced out of the running to sign Martin Odegaard, who is a target for manager Ronny Deila from his former club, Stromsgodset, with the midfielder who has been called up to the Norway squad at the age of 15 being targeted by top clubs around Europe. (Daily Record, print edition)

Scottish Football Association performance director Mark Wotte has expressed his frustration at Stirling Albion's continued refusal to join the Forth Valley Football Academy based in their own city's university. The new regional facility, which integrates the youth systems of East Stirlingshire, Falkirk and Stenhousemuir, has been launched with former Kilmarnock and Morton manager Kenny Shiels as head of coaching.(The Herald)

Scottish Football Association president Campbell Ogilvie has revealed that it is using the success of the Commonwealth Games as a last-minute lobbying tool in their attempt to bring four Euro 2020 finals matches to Hampden Park ahead of a 19 September vote. (The Herald)

Motherwell defender Stephen McManus has joined manager Derek McInnes, of Aberdeen, and Derek Adams, of Ross County, in criticising Kilmarnock's new artificial surface, saying it should not be allowed in the Scottish Premiership. (Daily Record, print edition)

Ross County defender Steven Saunders has been ruled out of action for the rest of the year as he requires an ankle ligament operation. (Daily Express, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scottishathletics intends to move quickly to replace soon-to-depart ­coaching director Stephen Maguire in a bid to build on the momentum generated by this summer's Commonwealth Games, but the outcome of the independence referendum will have a huge bearing on the nature of the role, says the organisation's chief executive, Nigel Holl.(The Herald)

Steve Stricker's slim chance of making the United States Ryder Cup team at Gleneagles is gone after the 47-year-old confirmed he will not play again until December due to injury. (The Scotsman)