Match ends, MK Dons 4, Manchester United 0.
Milton Keynes Dons 4-0 Manchester United
Louis van Gaal's miserable start to life as Manchester United boss continued with a massive Capital One Cup shock at the hands of League One MK Dons.
Playing in the second round for the first time in 19 years, United were mauled by an energetic and clinical performance from the side two divisions below them, who were playing in front of a crowd of 26,969 - the biggest in their 10-year history.
Four-time winners United did not register a shot on target until the 72nd minute against the team who were only founded in 2004.
Will Grigg scored after a Jonny Evans mistake and then chested in an audacious second after the break.
Benik Afobe, on loan from Arsenal, added two of his own to complete an embarrassing rout for the Premier League giants.
Having finished seventh in the league last season, the Red Devils entered the second round for the first time since 1995 and with no European football this season, Van Gaal's only chance of silverware will now be in the FA Cup and Premier League.
But after a defeat by Swansea on the opening day of the Premier League season and Saturday's draw at Sunderland, Van Gaal's reign at Old Trafford will come under even further scrutiny after this lifeless display.
It came on the same night United announced the £60m signing of Angel Di Maria from Real Madrid, becoming the biggest English spenders during this transfer window, but the Argentina international will have his work cut out if he is to instantly mask the fragility demonstrated by a loss to a side put together for less than £500,000.
There were elements of inexperience in United's line-up, particularly out wide where there were debuts for Saidy Janko and Reece James, who operated either side of the defensive back three that Van Gaal has steadfastly stuck by in his three games in charge.
But a team containing Javier Hernandez, Danny Welbeck, David De Gea, Jonny Evans, Anderson and Shinji Kagawa, who went off in the first half after a blow to the head, still possessed enough top-flight knowhow to look far too strong for a League One outfit.
The return of defender Evans for his first game of the season after an injury lay-off should have been a blessing for United, but it was his horrendous error that had them chasing the game.
Under little pressure near his own goal-line, he inexplicably rolled the ball to Reeves who was able to lay it on for Grigg to finish from 10 yards out.
|Manchester United's League Cup nightmares
|2011-12 - quarter-final: United lose 2-1 at home to Championship side Crystal Palace - thanks to Glenn Murray's extra-time winner
|2007-08 - third round: Michael Mifsud scores twice as Championship side Coventry won 2-0 at Old Trafford
|2006-07 - fourth round: Freddy Eastwood's free-kick gives Championship strugglers Southend a 1-0 win over United at Roots Hall
|1997-98 - third round: Mauricio Taricco's long-range effort seals a 2-0 win for second-tier Ipswich at Portman Road
|1995-96 - second round: Paul Barnes strikes twice in York's 3-0 win at Old Trafford, on the way to a 4-3 aggregate victory
|1990-91 - final: Favourites United fall to John Sheridan's spectacular Wembley winner for Second Division Sheffield Wednesday
|1986-87 - third-round replay: Ron Atkinson loses his job as United manager after a 4-1 thumping at First Division rivals Southampton
|1983-84 - fourth round second replay: Jim Smith's Oxford - on the way to Third Division promotion - beat Atkinson's United 2-1 at the Manor Ground
|1978-79 - third round: Luther Blissett's two goals see Third Division Watford come from a goal down to win at Old Trafford
|1972-73 - third-round replay: A United side struggling under manager Frank O'Farrell fall 2-1 at home to Third Division Bristol Rovers
Unimaginative and uninspiring, United continued to put in an error-strewn performance, with their stars outshone by 18-year-old prospect Dele Alli in the MK midfield and forward Reeves, who laid on three of his side's goals.
Reeves provided the cross as part of a counter-attack that Grigg cleverly chested past De Gea and then slid in a wonderfully disguised pass to allow Afobe to finish.
Afobe then trundled his way past a string of non-committal United challenges before calmly scoring his second goal and MK's fourth.
Efforts from youngster James Wilson and Adnan Januzaj deep into the second half were all United could muster in response, as they suffered the same fate as the last time they played a second-round League Cup tie 19 years ago - a 4-3 aggregate defeat by York City.
The record crowd bathed in the glory of the night while Van Gaal, a quiet figure on the touchline throughout the evening, now faces a trip to Burnley on Saturday still searching for a maiden victory.
MK Dons entertain Bradford in the third round.
Line-ups
MK Dons
- 1Martin
- 18Baldock
- 3Lewington
- 8Potter
- 6KayBooked at 75mins
- 5McFadzean
- 22CarruthersSubstituted forGreenat 61'minutes
- 14Alli
- 11GriggSubstituted forAfobeat 68'minutes
- 10Reeves
- 9BowditchSubstituted forPowellat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Green
- 12Spence
- 15Randall
- 16McLoughlin
- 17Powell
- 19Hitchcock
- 23Afobe
Man Utd
- 1de Gea
- 36Vermijl
- 41JamesBooked at 51mins
- 28Oliveira
- 6Evans
- 38Keane
- 37JankoSubstituted forPereiraat 45'minutes
- 26KagawaSubstituted forJanuzajat 20'minutes
- 14Hernández
- 19Welbeck
- 22PowellSubstituted forWilsonat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Januzaj
- 29Zaha
- 33McNair
- 39Thorpe
- 40Amos
- 44Pereira
- 49Wilson
- Referee:
- Stuart Attwell
- Attendance:
- 26,969
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, MK Dons 4, Manchester United 0.
Attempt missed. Anderson (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Dele Alli (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Javier Hernández (Manchester United).
Attempt missed. Andreas Pereira (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt saved. James Wilson (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by David Martin.
Attempt saved. James Wilson (Manchester United) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt saved. Marnick Vermijl (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! MK Dons 4, Manchester United 0. Benik Afobe (MK Dons) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Danny Green.
Foul by Daniel Powell (MK Dons).
Michael Keane (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Adnan Januzaj (Manchester United) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the left side of the box.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Kyle McFadzean.
Attempt missed. Javier Hernández (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Marnick Vermijl (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Booking
Anthony Kay (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Anthony Kay (MK Dons).
Adnan Januzaj (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Daniel Powell (MK Dons) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by David Martin.
Attempt saved. James Wilson (Manchester United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Goal!
Goal! MK Dons 3, Manchester United 0. Benik Afobe (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Danny Green.
Dean Lewington (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Danny Welbeck (Manchester United).
Attempt blocked. Ben Reeves (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Benik Afobe replaces William Grigg.
Goal!
Goal! MK Dons 2, Manchester United 0. William Grigg (MK Dons) with an attempt from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ben Reeves.
Attempt saved. Daniel Powell (MK Dons) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Danny Green replaces Samir Carruthers.
Foul by Anderson (Manchester United).
Dele Alli (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Danny Welbeck (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. James Wilson replaces Nick Powell.
Javier Hernández (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Anthony Kay (MK Dons).
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Daniel Powell replaces Dean Bowditch.
Attempt missed. Andreas Pereira (Manchester United) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is too high from a direct free kick.
Danny Welbeck (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.