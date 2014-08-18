Leeds United: Paddy Kenny leaves by mutual consent

Kenny joined Leeds from QPR in July 2012

Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has left the club by mutual consent.

Reports emerged in July that owner Massimo Cellino had asked head coach Dave Hockaday not to select the 36-year-old because he considered Kenny's birthday, 17 May, to be unlucky.

The club did not comment on the rumour, nor on whether Cellino was unhappy with the keeper's weight, but Kenny was not given a squad number for the season.

Meanwhile striker Matt Smith has signed a new three-year deal at Elland Road.

Smith, 25, scored 13 goals in 43 games for Leeds last season and has played in two of the three matches this term.

"It is a huge honour and a privilege for me to represent the football club," Smith said.

"To extend my future here is brilliant and I'm over the moon."

Kenny, who joined Leeds in July 2012, made 76 league appearances for Leeds.

The former Sheffield United keeper, who moved to Elland Road from QPR, still had a year left on his contract.