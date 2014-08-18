Monday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic are on the verge of agreeing a deal to sign £4m-rated Ghana winger Mubarak Wakaso on a season-long loan from Russian club Rubin Kazan. (Daily Record)

Celtic are unlikely to be able to conclude the signing of Mubarak Wakaso from Rubin Kazan before Monday evening's deadline for Wednesday's Champions League qualifier against Maribor while another target, Stoke City striker Cameron Jerome, who is also interesting Norwich City, would prefer to stay in England. (The Sun, print edition)

Hibernian defender Michael Nelson says Osman Sow should have been sent off 70 minutes earlier than he was during Hearts' 2-1 victory on Sunday because the striker drew blood with an earlier elbow to the head.(The Scotsman)

Mubarak Wakaso is interesting Celtic after playing for Ghana at the World Cup finals

Hearts midfielder Jamie Walker and Hibernian defender Lewis Stevenson could face retrospective action by the Scottish Football Association for an altercation near the end of Sunday's Edinburgh derby.(The Herald)

Robert Snodgrass is almost certainly out of Scotland's Euro 2016 qualifying opener after suffering suspected knee ligament damage on his Hull City debut, while opponents Germany are likely to be without fellow midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger because of a knee injury. (The Herald)

Scotland full-back Alan Hutton admits he was surprised to be back in the Aston Villa side in their weekend victory over Stoke City after two years in the wilderness because of a cost-cutting exercise. (The Mirror)

Vice-captain Darren Fletcher insists Manchester United will prove their critics wrong despite losing their opening Premier League game 2-1 at home to Swansea City, against whom the fit-again Scotland midfielder played the whole 90 minutes. (The Herald, print edition)

Crystal Palace will have a second chat with former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood about their own vacancy, but Scots Malky Mackay and Steve Clarke are still also being considered. (The Mirror)

The Union of Fans, an umbrella group of Rangers supporters, has warned against attempts to enlist Mike Ashley, the owner of Newcastle United, to underwrite the Glasgow club's £4m share issue, fearing the sports merchandise tycoon may receive naming rights over Ibrox Stadium as part of a deal to rescue the club. (The Herald)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scottish Rugby Union chief executive Mark Dodson has told its annual meeting that the governing body has money to finance a semi-professional structure for club sides in the future.(The Herald)

Marc Warren believes his win at the Made In Denmark European Tour event - his first victory in seven years - has come too late to earn him a place in Europe's Ryder Cup team to face the United States. (The Scotsman)