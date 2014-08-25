National League
Torquay1Aldershot1

Torquay United 1-1 Aldershot Town

Torquay United registered their third draw in a row after being held by Aldershot in the Conference.

Courtney Cameron put the Gulls in front early on when his free-kick caught out Shots goalkeeper Phil Smith.

Striker Duane Ofori-Acheampong could have doubled the home side's lead but he shot straight at Smith.

The equaliser came from substitute Joseph N'Guessan after he broke down the right-hand side and found the net from a tight angle.

Aldershot Town boss Andy Scott told BBC Surrey:

Media playback is not supported on this device

Scott on Torquay v Aldershot

"It was an unacceptable first half, it just felt like we were waiting to get beaten against a side who didn't have that much intent, but we gave them the initiative.

"We looked a bit leggy in that first half and we weren't squeezing up the play and we didn't pass the ball properly - all the things you need to make a good side win games.

"The response was excellent and we started off to play a higher line and our two centre-halves started winning the ball and we got it into our front two and started causing them problems."

Line-ups

Torquay

  • 1Rice
  • 2Tonge
  • 21MacDonald
  • 8Young
  • 4DownesBooked at 13mins
  • 25Ives
  • 11Cameron
  • 16RichardsSubstituted forWakefieldat 79'minutes
  • 10AjalaSubstituted forBriscoeat 64'minutes
  • 24Ofori-AcheampongSubstituted forSullivanat 88'minutes
  • 12Chapell

Substitutes

  • 5Pearce
  • 7Briscoe
  • 22Wakefield
  • 23Seabright
  • 26Sullivan

Aldershot

  • 1Smith
  • 12Gibbs
  • 3TonkinSubstituted forN'Guessanat 60'minutes
  • 14Roberts
  • 2Oastler
  • 5Wilson
  • 7Hatton
  • 16Forbes
  • 11ScottSubstituted forMolesleyat 80'minutes
  • 9WilliamsSubstituted forFitchettat 60'minutes
  • 4LathropeBooked at 26mins

Substitutes

  • 8Molesley
  • 10Fitchett
  • 13Thomas
  • 18N'Guessan
  • 19Derry
Referee:
Justin Amey
Attendance:
2,135

Match Stats

Home TeamTorquayAway TeamAldershot
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home11
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home13
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Torquay United 1, Aldershot Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Torquay United 1, Aldershot Town 1.

Foul by Aaron Downes (Torquay United).

Dan Fitchett (Aldershot Town) wins a free kick.

Attempt missed. Jordan Chapell (Torquay United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Torquay United. Daniel Sullivan replaces Duane Ofori-Acheampong because of an injury.

Foul by Louis Briscoe (Torquay United).

Glenn Wilson (Aldershot Town) wins a free kick.

Attempt saved. Luke Young (Torquay United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

Foul by Dan Fitchett (Aldershot Town).

Louis Briscoe (Torquay United) wins a free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Mark Molesley replaces Josh Scott.

Substitution

Substitution, Torquay United. Josh Wakefield replaces Courtney Richards.

Foul by Courtney Richards (Torquay United).

Damon Lathrope (Aldershot Town) wins a free kick.

Attempt missed. Jordan Roberts (Aldershot Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Aldershot Town.

Attempt blocked. Courtney Cameron (Torquay United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Aldershot Town.

Goal!

Goal! Torquay United 1, Aldershot Town 1. Joseph N'Guessan (Aldershot Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Oastler.

Attempt missed. Louis Briscoe (Torquay United) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right misses to the left.

Corner, Torquay United.

Foul by Josh Scott (Aldershot Town).

Courtney Richards (Torquay United) wins a free kick.

Attempt saved. Josh Scott (Aldershot Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.

Substitution

Substitution, Torquay United. Louis Briscoe replaces Toby Ajala.

Foul by Damon Lathrope (Aldershot Town).

Courtney Richards (Torquay United) wins a free kick.

Foul by Duane Ofori-Acheampong (Torquay United).

Jaydon Gibbs (Aldershot Town) wins a free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Joseph N'Guessan replaces Anthony Tonkin.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Dan Fitchett replaces Brett Williams.

Attempt missed. Jordan Chapell (Torquay United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Offside, Torquay United. Toby Ajala tries a through ball, but Toby Ajala is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Luke Young (Torquay United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

Foul by Toby Ajala (Torquay United).

Kieran Forbes (Aldershot Town) wins a free kick.

Second Half

Second Half begins Torquay United 1, Aldershot Town 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Torquay United 1, Aldershot Town 0.

Attempt missed. Glenn Wilson (Aldershot Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sam Hatton with a cross.

