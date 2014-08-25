Torquay United 1-1 Aldershot Town

Torquay United registered their third draw in a row after being held by Aldershot in the Conference.

Courtney Cameron put the Gulls in front early on when his free-kick caught out Shots goalkeeper Phil Smith.

Striker Duane Ofori-Acheampong could have doubled the home side's lead but he shot straight at Smith.

The equaliser came from substitute Joseph N'Guessan after he broke down the right-hand side and found the net from a tight angle.

Aldershot Town boss Andy Scott told BBC Surrey:

"It was an unacceptable first half, it just felt like we were waiting to get beaten against a side who didn't have that much intent, but we gave them the initiative.

"We looked a bit leggy in that first half and we weren't squeezing up the play and we didn't pass the ball properly - all the things you need to make a good side win games.

"The response was excellent and we started off to play a higher line and our two centre-halves started winning the ball and we got it into our front two and started causing them problems."