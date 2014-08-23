Match ends, Swindon Town 2, Crewe Alexandra 0.
Swindon Town 2-0 Crewe Alexandra
Goals from Yaser Kasim and Andy Williams earned Swindon a comfortable victory over winless Crewe Alexandra.
Iraq international Kasim curled a free-kick into the top corner to put the hosts ahead after Ben Garratt had made a string of saves for the visitors.
After the break, Michael Smith headed against the underside of the crossbar as Swindon continued to dominate.
Swindon sealed the points when Williams fired into the bottom corner as Crewe failed to get a shot on target.
The result means The Railwaymen sit bottom of the formative League One table with four straight defeats while the victory was Swindon's second of the season.
Swindon Town manager Mark Cooper told BBC Wiltshire:
"We played a team that didn't really want to come to play. It can be very difficult when a team gets a lot of bodies behind the ball and leaves you no space to play in behind.
"We had to be patient and wait for that moment.
"We've made an OK start (to the season) a good one."
Line-ups
Swindon
- 1Foderingham
- 2Thompson
- 6Turnbull
- 29Rossi Branco
- 3Byrne
- 7GladwinSubstituted forBarkerat 90'minutes
- 8Kasim
- 19Thompson
- 11B SmithSubstituted forBarthramat 82'minutes
- 9Smith
- 10Williams
Substitutes
- 15Lelan
- 16Waldon
- 18Barker
- 23Barthram
- 25Belford
- 32Marshall
- 33Holland
Crewe
- 13Garratt
- 2Tootle
- 5Ray
- 6Dugdale
- 3Guthrie
- 7Turton
- 42Grant
- 28NessSubstituted forAtkinsonat 35'minutes
- 17Waters
- 25HaberSubstituted forOliverat 84'minutes
- 21MolyneuxSubstituted forInmanat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Shearer
- 8Atkinson
- 9Oliver
- 10Inman
- 14Saunders
- 18Nolan
- 24Leigh
- Referee:
- Lee Collins
- Attendance:
- 6,530
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away0
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Swindon Town 2, Crewe Alexandra 0.
Foul by George Barker (Swindon Town).
Matt Tootle (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Vadaine Oliver (Crewe Alexandra).
Raphael Rossi Branco (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. George Barker replaces Ben Gladwin.
Foul by Anthony Grant (Crewe Alexandra).
Louis Thompson (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Vadaine Oliver (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nathan Thompson (Swindon Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Vadaine Oliver replaces Marcus Haber.
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Bradden Inman replaces Lee Molyneux.
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Jack Barthram replaces Brad Smith.
Attempt missed. Chris Atkinson (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Swindon Town 2, Crewe Alexandra 0. Andy Williams (Swindon Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Jon Guthrie.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Ben Garratt.
Attempt saved. Yaser Kasim (Swindon Town) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the top right corner.
Nathan Thompson (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris Atkinson (Crewe Alexandra).
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Adam Dugdale.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Billy Waters.
Lee Molyneux (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Raphael Rossi Branco (Swindon Town).
Foul by Michael Smith (Swindon Town).
Matt Tootle (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Michael Smith (Swindon Town) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Jon Guthrie (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Smith (Swindon Town).
Foul by Ben Gladwin (Swindon Town).
Oliver Turton (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Swindon Town 1, Crewe Alexandra 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Swindon Town 1, Crewe Alexandra 0.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Adam Dugdale.
Attempt saved. Ben Gladwin (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Yaser Kasim (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Atkinson (Crewe Alexandra).
Attempt missed. Brad Smith (Swindon Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left misses to the left.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Lee Molyneux.