Match ends, Watford 4, Leeds United 1.
Watford 4-1 Leeds United
Watford won the clash of the Championship's two Italian-owned clubs as they overcame nine-man Leeds United.
Fernando Forestieri gave the Hornets an early lead before Gabriel Tamas's own goal put Leeds level.
The Hornets striker won a second-half penalty after being fouled by debutant Giuseppe Bellusci, who was sent off, with Troy Deeney converting.
Forestieri fired in a second and Daniel Tozser made it four with a late free-kick before Sam Byram saw red.
The defeat was the third in four Championship games for Leeds boss Dave Hockaday since
Along with central defender Giuseppe Bellusci, who joined from Catania last week, Hockaday gave a debut to in attack.
It was the Hornets that had the best of the opening exchanges as Forestieri had a couple of half-chances early on.
And it was the Argentina-born Italy Under-21 international that opened the scoring as he reacted first to head over Marco Silvestri after Leeds' Italian keeper had saved his first effort after good interplay with Gianni Munari.
|The Italian job at Vicarage Road
|Both Watford and Leeds have Italian owners, with the Pozzo family in control of the Hornets and Massimo Cellino at the helm of Leeds. Six players that started the match were Italian - Gabriele Angella and Gianni Munari for Watford and Marco Silvestri, Giuseppe Bellusci, Mirco Antenucci and Tomasso Bianchi for Leeds.
Leeds continued to struggle until they got a fortuitous equaliser just after half an hour.
Billy Sharp delivered a low driven cross in from the right and Tamas made a mess of his attempted interception, putting the ball past his goalkeeper at the near post.
Tommie Hoban should have put the home side back in front 10 minutes before half-time with a free header from four yards out after an Almen Abdi corner, but he conspired to put it high over the bar.
The impressive Forestieri was involved in the moment that turned the game, as he latched on to a mistake by Bellusci, who was then sent off as he brought down the striker in the box, with Troy Deeney sending Silvestri the wrong way with the resulting penalty.
And the Hornets striker completed his day's work with the classiest moment of the match as he went on a fantastic run across the box, skipping past three Leeds defenders, before angling the ball back off the far post.
The scoring was completed in stoppage time as Tozser blasted home a free-kick from 30 yards, and a minute later Byram was sent off after seeming to aim an elbow at Daniel Pudil.
Watford boss Beppe Sannino said: "I think the result was fair even if maybe it was too large because I need to pay respect to Leeds, because they are a good team.
"They played a good first half. It was an own goal [that we conceded] and was not a clear situation so I'm happy with the performance."
Leeds head coach Dave Hockaday said: "I thought we were passing the ball well, frustrating them, they were getting very frustrated and animated on their bench, they were changing things.
"I thought we came here and did a very, very good job and played some decent stuff which I'm very, very happy with."
Line-ups
Watford
- 1Gomes
- 31Hoban
- 17Tamas
- 4AngellaBooked at 47mins
- 14ParedesSubstituted forAnyaat 55'minutes
- 8TozserBooked at 42mins
- 3Munari
- 22AbdiSubstituted forAndrewsat 82'minutes
- 18Pudil
- 9Deeney
- 11ForestieriSubstituted forIghaloat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Andrews
- 12Doyley
- 19Fabbrini
- 20Vydra
- 21Anya
- 24Ighalo
- 30Bond
Leeds
- 1Silvestri
- 2ByramBooked at 90mins
- 5BellusciBooked at 57mins
- 6Pearce
- 3Warnock
- 18TongeSubstituted forPoleonat 76'minutes
- 4AustinBooked at 90mins
- 14Bianchi
- 34AntenucciSubstituted forSmithat 81'minutes
- 7MurphyBooked at 85mins
- 8SharpSubstituted forCooperat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Smith
- 13Taylor
- 15Wootton
- 20Norris
- 23L Cook
- 26Poleon
- 32Cooper
- Referee:
- James Linington
- Attendance:
- 15,674
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Watford 4, Leeds United 1.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Daniel Pudil (Watford) because of an injury.
Dismissal
Sam Byram (Leeds United) is shown the red card for fighting.
Foul by Sam Byram (Leeds United).
Daniel Pudil (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Troy Deeney (Watford) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Watford 4, Leeds United 1. Daniel Tözsér (Watford) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Rodolph Austin (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Rodolph Austin (Leeds United).
Gianni Munari (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Luke Murphy (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Luke Murphy (Leeds United).
Daniel Pudil (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Stephen Warnock (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Odion Ighalo (Watford).
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Tommy Hoban.
Tommaso Bianchi (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Odion Ighalo (Watford).
Attempt missed. Keith Andrews (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Keith Andrews replaces Almen Abdi.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Matt Smith replaces Mirco Antenucci.
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Liam Cooper.
Attempt blocked. Odion Ighalo (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Pudil.
Attempt missed. Gianni Munari (Watford) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Daniel Tözsér with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Dominic Poleon.
Offside, Watford. Troy Deeney tries a through ball, but Ikechi Anya is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Dominic Poleon replaces Michael Tonge.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Odion Ighalo replaces Fernando Forestieri.
Attempt missed. Fernando Forestieri (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Troy Deeney with a headed pass.
Foul by Rodolph Austin (Leeds United).
Gianni Munari (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Michael Tonge (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Almen Abdi (Watford).
Attempt blocked. Troy Deeney (Watford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fernando Forestieri.
Foul by Tommaso Bianchi (Leeds United).
Gianni Munari (Watford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Watford 3, Leeds United 1. Fernando Forestieri (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gianni Munari.
Michael Tonge (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.