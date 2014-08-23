Match ends, Huddersfield Town 1, Charlton Athletic 1.
Huddersfield Town 1-1 Charlton Athletic
Igor Vetokele's injury-time equaliser saved Charlton's unbeaten record in a thrilling draw with Huddersfield.
Huddersfield's Murray Wallace saw red before the break for bringing down Vetokele outside the box before Nahki Wells tapped in a Tommy Smith cross.
Referee Tim Robinson then turned down Huddersfield penalty claims when James Vaughan was felled by Tal Ben Haim.
And Charlton levelled soon after when Vetokele rifled home in the second of five minutes of added time.
Wells had an early effort ruled out for a foul and he was later denied a decent opportunity after latching onto a poor backpass, only for Ben Haim to make a last-ditch goal-saving tackle.
Addicks keeper Nick Pope then denied Lee Peltier and Harry Bunn before keeping hold of a fierce drive from Paul Dixon on 31 minutes.
At the other end, Vetokele had a goal ruled out for offside on 21 minutes before twice going close when he rounded Alex Smithies but was tackled by Wallace before seeing the keeper tip his powerful drive over for a corner.
Wallace saw red in first-half stoppage time after bringing down Vetokele on the edge of the box even though the Town defender had Tommy Smith and Joel Lynch covering.
However, it seemed to fire up Huddersfield, and they took the lead through Wells during a spell of pressure in which Conor Coady headed just wide from a Bunn cross.
Vaughan forced Pope into a another great save on 67 minutes while at the other end Johann Gudmundsson nearly levelled with low shot which flashed just wide before the late drama.
Huddersfield caretaker boss Mark Lillis said: "I think it [the red card] was a bit harsh. Joel Lynch was there so [Murray Wallace] is not the last man and I think we will appeal.
"I was disappointed with that decision and a few other decisions the referee made for both sides."
Charlton head coach Bob Peeters said: "We are happy to remain unbeaten but Huddersfield did very well. If anyone deserved to win this game it was Huddersfield.
"They threw everything at us for 10 or 15 minutes at the start of the second half and we got nervous and stopped playing the ball."
Line-ups
Huddersfield
- 1Smithies
- 27Smith
- 15WallaceBooked at 45mins
- 33Lynch
- 3Dixon
- 10Coady
- 37PeltierBooked at 44minsSubstituted forMajewskiat 60'minutes
- 8Butterfield
- 7ScannellSubstituted forHammillat 87'minutes
- 21WellsSubstituted forVaughanat 64'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 30BunnBooked at 81mins
Substitutes
- 9Vaughan
- 11Ward
- 12Hammill
- 13Murphy
- 14Stead
- 22Crooks
- 45Majewski
Charlton
- 30Pope
- 20Solly
- 26Ben Haim
- 6Bikey Amougou
- 16WigginsBooked at 28minsSubstituted forChurchat 67'minutes
- 7Berg Gudmundsson
- 17Buyens
- 4Jackson
- 24CousinsSubstituted forHarriottat 73'minutes
- 14Vetokele
- 29TucudeanSubstituted forMoussaat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Wilson
- 3Gomez
- 10Moussa
- 11Harriott
- 18Church
- 21Fox
- 41Mitov
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
- Attendance:
- 11,333
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 1, Charlton Athletic 1.
Attempt missed. Simon Church (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Chris Solly with a cross.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by André Bikey.
Attempt blocked. Adam Hammill (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Huddersfield Town 1, Charlton Athletic 1. Igor Vetokele (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by André Bikey with a headed pass.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Alex Smithies.
Attempt blocked. Callum Harriott (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. André Bikey (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Solly with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Adam Hammill replaces Sean Scannell.
Foul by Callum Harriott (Charlton Athletic).
Conor Coady (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Johnnie Jackson (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tal Ben Haim.
Johnnie Jackson (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joel Lynch (Huddersfield Town).
Foul by Tal Ben Haim (Charlton Athletic).
James Vaughan (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Harry Bunn (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Alex Smithies (Huddersfield Town) because of an injury.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by James Vaughan.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Paul Dixon.
Chris Solly (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Vaughan (Huddersfield Town).
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Conor Coady.
Attempt saved. James Vaughan (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Tommy Smith.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Callum Harriott replaces Jordan Cousins.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by André Bikey.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Johnnie Jackson.
Attempt blocked. Tommy Smith (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jacob Butterfield.
Attempt blocked. Harry Bunn (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Vaughan.
Jordan Cousins (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Harry Bunn (Huddersfield Town).
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Conor Coady.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Simon Church replaces Rhoys Wiggins.
Attempt missed. Johnnie Jackson (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Cousins (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from long range on the left is blocked. Assisted by Johnnie Jackson.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. James Vaughan replaces Nahki Wells.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Radoslaw Majewski replaces Lee Peltier.
Attempt missed. Conor Coady (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Harry Bunn with a cross.