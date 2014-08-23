Huddersfield Town 1-1 Charlton Athletic

Vetokele joined Charlton from Danish side F.C. Copenhagen this summer

Igor Vetokele's injury-time equaliser saved Charlton's unbeaten record in a thrilling draw with Huddersfield.

Huddersfield's Murray Wallace saw red before the break for bringing down Vetokele outside the box before Nahki Wells tapped in a Tommy Smith cross.

Referee Tim Robinson then turned down Huddersfield penalty claims when James Vaughan was felled by Tal Ben Haim.

And Charlton levelled soon after when Vetokele rifled home in the second of five minutes of added time.

Wells had an early effort ruled out for a foul and he was later denied a decent opportunity after latching onto a poor backpass, only for Ben Haim to make a last-ditch goal-saving tackle.

Addicks keeper Nick Pope then denied Lee Peltier and Harry Bunn before keeping hold of a fierce drive from Paul Dixon on 31 minutes.

Media playback is not supported on this device Peeters on Huddersfield v Charlton

At the other end, Vetokele had a goal ruled out for offside on 21 minutes before twice going close when he rounded Alex Smithies but was tackled by Wallace before seeing the keeper tip his powerful drive over for a corner.

Wallace saw red in first-half stoppage time after bringing down Vetokele on the edge of the box even though the Town defender had Tommy Smith and Joel Lynch covering.

However, it seemed to fire up Huddersfield, and they took the lead through Wells during a spell of pressure in which Conor Coady headed just wide from a Bunn cross.

Vaughan forced Pope into a another great save on 67 minutes while at the other end Johann Gudmundsson nearly levelled with low shot which flashed just wide before the late drama.

Huddersfield caretaker boss Mark Lillis said: "I think it [the red card] was a bit harsh. Joel Lynch was there so [Murray Wallace] is not the last man and I think we will appeal.

"I was disappointed with that decision and a few other decisions the referee made for both sides."

Charlton head coach Bob Peeters said: "We are happy to remain unbeaten but Huddersfield did very well. If anyone deserved to win this game it was Huddersfield.

"They threw everything at us for 10 or 15 minutes at the start of the second half and we got nervous and stopped playing the ball."