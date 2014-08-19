Notts County 2-1 Colchester United

Derry is in his first full season in charge of Notts County

Notts County held on to defeat Colchester and earn a first victory of the season despite having two men and manager Shaun Derry sent off late on.

Notts led when Nicky Wroe's miscued shot was turned in by Ronan Murray.

But the U's deservedly levelled after the break when Freddie Sears slipped the ball under keeper Roy Carroll.

Derry was sent to the stands, but Liam Noble's stunning strike made it 2-1 and the hosts held on despite having Cieron Keane and Wroe dismissed.

Both players picked up second yellow cards in a fiery end to a thrilling match which saw Notts survive seven minutes of injury time.

The hosts, who lost 1-0 at home to Fleetwood on Saturday, had looked well set for victory after a sharp start, but after going ahead, it was the U's who created the better chances.

Jabo Ibehre had three great first-half opportunities to level, but Carroll produced increasingly impressive saves from a header, a one-on-one chance and a rasping low strike.

After a quiet opening to the second period, Sears' cool finish sparked the game into life in the final 20 minutes.

Derry was dismissed for protesting, but Noble's beautiful curled shot restored the lead and they stood firm to consign the U's to a second defeat in four days, despite ending with nine men.

Notts County manager Shaun Derry told BBC Radio Nottingham:

Media playback is not supported on this device Derry on Notts County v Colchester

"Saturday hurt (home defeat by Fleetwood), it burned us as a team. I wanted a reaction and tonight we gave a reaction.

"Unlike Saturday where we didn't dig in, we did tonight and it gave us a platform in the second half to come out and show everyone what these boys are all about.

"I'm disappointed I let myself down by being sent off, I take full responsibility for that. But it's an emotional game and you just want people to be consistent."

Colchester United manager Joe Dunne told BBC Essex:

Media playback is not supported on this device Dunne on Notts County v Colchester

"I thought we dominated possession, dominated the game. It's the best passing performance I've seen in my time as a manager.

"We have to take our chances. It's difficult to take as a manager.

"A lot of fans will think it's the same old story, but we have to stay positive and keep believing.

"I'm desperately disappointed to have lost the game, but if we keep playing like that we're going to win."