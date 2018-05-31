BBC Sport - Community Shield: Arsenal showed great fight - Arsene Wenger
Arsenal showed great fight - Wenger
- From the section Football
Arsene Wenger says his side showed 'great togetherness' and 'fight' to beat Premier League champions Manchester City to win the Community Shield.
Wenger also praises new signing Alexis Sanchez, he says, "he's lively and always available. Overall he is a very exciting player."
