Arsenal beat Premier League champions Manchester City 3-0 to win the Community Shield at Wembley.
The FA Cup winners took the lead through Santi Cazorla's angled shot, and added a second when Aaron Ramsey found the bottom corner just before half-time.
Olivier Giroud fired a stunning strike past City's Willy Caballero to make it 3-0 and seal victory for Arsenal.
