BBC Sport - Community Shield: Arsenal beat champions Man City

Highlights: Arsenal 3-0 Man City

Arsenal beat Premier League champions Manchester City 3-0 to win the Community Shield at Wembley.

The FA Cup winners took the lead through Santi Cazorla's angled shot, and added a second when Aaron Ramsey found the bottom corner just before half-time.

Olivier Giroud fired a stunning strike past City's Willy Caballero to make it 3-0 and seal victory for Arsenal.

