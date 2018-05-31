BBC Sport - Community Shield: Arsenal's Olivier Giroud scores with stunning strike
Giroud nets stunning third for Arsenal
- From the section Football
Arsenal's Olivier Giroud beats Manchester City keeper Willy Caballero with a dipping strike to make it 3-0 to the Gunners in the Community Shield at Wembley.
