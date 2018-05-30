BBC Sport - Community Shield: Aaron Ramsey doubles Arsenal lead v Man City
Ramsey scores to double Arsenal lead
- From the section Football
Aaron Ramsey doubles Arsenal's lead against Manchester City in the Community Shield, his clever flick and shot into the bottom corner making it 2-0 before half-time.
