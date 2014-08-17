Newcastle United 0-2 Manchester City

Premier League
Manchester City's David Silva
Spaniard David Silva scored eight goals for City last season
  • City beat Newcastle on opening day for second successive season
  • Aguero comes off bench to score for champions
  • Four players make full debuts for Newcastle

Manchester City began the defence of their Premier League title with a routine win at Newcastle thanks to David Silva and Sergio Aguero goals.

Manuel Pellegrini's side were rarely troubled by the hosts and took the lead when Silva tucked in following a brilliant backheel by Edin Dzeko.

Substitute Aguero added a second in stoppage time when he poked in after his initial shot was saved by Tim Krul.

Dzeko had a shot blocked by Krul, who also stopped Samir Nasri's drive.

That was the sum total of City's best chances during a match in which they did not have to be at their best and their keeper Joe Hart - preferred to summer recruit Willy Caballero - was rarely tested.

Pellegrini was confident enough to leave influential striker Aguero on the bench and for £32m signing Eliaquim Mangala to remain in Manchester.

City got on top of Newcastle from the whistle, with Yaya Toure, the often maligned Martin Demichelis and another newcomer Fernando first to the second ball in dangerous areas without over-exerting themselves.

In attack, Silva, who did not show his true form at the World Cup, was back to his brilliant best while Montenegro's Stevan Jovetic, frustrated by niggly injuries in his first season, was exceptional in his role as roving midfielder.

The 24-year-old played the role of quarterback in the opening moments, producing a delightful lofted pass for Dzeko who could only strike his effort at Krul, who read the situation.

The Netherlands keeper, who played a starring role in the World Cup quarter-finals, was also called into action soon after when he dived to his right to prevent Nasri's piledriver from bursting the net.

Match facts
Newcastle have won just once in the last six seasons in their opening matchSilva's last four goals for Man City have all come away from home
Aguero has scored 18 and assisted six goals in his last 24 league appearances.No defending Premier League champions have ever lost their opening game of the following season

Containment seemed to be the Magpies' primary focus, although £12m midfield signing Remy Cabella was a willing outlet on his debut. Against a potent City side that defensive tactic rarely bears fruit, and seven minutes before the break the final line of defence was breached.

On this occasion, Toure found Dzeko in the area with a long pass and he then took two Newcastle defenders out with a backheel for Silva to stroke home.

Pellegrini's side had gone into the match having beaten Newcastle in their previous nine league meetings.

However, late in the game that run looked like it would come to an end when substitute striker Ayoze Perez, who replaced ineffective fellow newcomer Emmanuel Riviere, was found in the area.

He jinked inside and fired in a shot that took a vital deflection off Fernando to take it past the post.

That was the best of two good opportunities for the Magpies, with full-back Paul Dummett heading over earlier when Hart misjudged a delivery into the area.

Newcastle lacked a cutting edge but, with promising attacking midfielder Siem de Jong waiting in the wings, manager Alan Pardew stressed afterwards he was happy with his options.

Magpies fans probably wish they could afford someone like Aguero, who dealt the final blow after coming on late to calmly slot in City's second, after his initial angled strike was saved.

Tribute paid to John Alder and Liam Sweeney
Tributes were paid to Newcastle fans John Alder and Liam Sweeney who died in the Malaysia Airlines tragedy
Newcastle manager Alan Pardew and Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini
Alan Pardew (left) had yet to get the better of City counterpart Manuel Pellegrini coming into the match
Manchester City and Newcastle United players gather in the centre circle to pay tribute along with the crowd at St James' Park to Magpies fans Liam Sweeney and John Alder
Both sets of players and the St James' crowd pay tribute to Newcastle fans John Alder and Liam Sweeney before kick-off
David Silva scores for Manchester City
David Silva also scored against Newcastle on the opening day of last season
Sergio Aguero
World cup finalist Sergio Aguero - rested at the start of the match - showed his sharp instincts for the goal

Line-ups

Newcastle

  • 1Krul
  • 22JanmaatBooked at 77mins
  • 6Williamson
  • 2Coloccini
  • 36Dummett
  • 8AnitaSubstituted forObertanat 63'minutes
  • 20Cabella
  • 14Colback
  • 7Sissoko
  • 11GouffranSubstituted forAaronsat 74'minutes
  • 29RiviereSubstituted forPérezat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 16Aarons
  • 17Pérez
  • 19Haidara
  • 21Elliot
  • 25Obertan
  • 27Taylor
  • 30Abeid

Man City

  • 1Hart
  • 22Clichy
  • 4KompanyBooked at 75mins
  • 26DemichelisBooked at 54mins
  • 11KolarovBooked at 57mins
  • 8NasriSubstituted forMilnerat 78'minutes
  • 6RegesBooked at 87mins
  • 42Y Touré
  • 21SilvaBooked at 34mins
  • 10DzekoSubstituted forAgüeroat 83'minutes
  • 35JoveticSubstituted forFernandinhoat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Zabaleta
  • 7Milner
  • 13Caballero
  • 15Navas
  • 16Agüero
  • 25Fernandinho
  • 38Boyata
Referee:
Martin Atkinson
Attendance:
50,816

Match Stats

Home TeamNewcastleAway TeamMan City
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home12
Away13
Shots on Target
Home0
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Newcastle United 0, Manchester City 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Newcastle United 0, Manchester City 2.

Goal!

Goal! Newcastle United 0, Manchester City 2. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Fernandinho.

Attempt missed. Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Rémy Cabella.

Booking

Fernando (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Fernando (Manchester City).

Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Rolando Aarons (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Gabriel Obertan with a cross.

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Fernando.

Attempt blocked. Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rémy Cabella.

Substitution

Substitution, Newcastle United. Ayoze Pérez replaces Emmanuel Rivière.

Attempt missed. Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Colback following a set piece situation.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester City. Sergio Agüero replaces Edin Dzeko.

Foul by Vincent Kompany (Manchester City).

Emmanuel Rivière (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by James Milner (Manchester City).

Jack Colback (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester City. James Milner replaces Samir Nasri.

Booking

Daryl Janmaat (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Fernandinho (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Daryl Janmaat (Newcastle United).

Attempt blocked. Rémy Cabella (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Vincent Kompany (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Vincent Kompany (Manchester City).

Jack Colback (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Newcastle United. Rolando Aarons replaces Yoan Gouffran.

Attempt missed. Yaya Touré (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester City. Fernandinho replaces Stevan Jovetic.

Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle United).

Foul by Stevan Jovetic (Manchester City).

Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Stevan Jovetic with a cross.

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Moussa Sissoko.

Substitution

Substitution, Newcastle United. Gabriel Obertan replaces Vurnon Anita.

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Gaël Clichy.

Attempt blocked. Stevan Jovetic (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vincent Kompany.

