Irish Premiership: Dungannon Swifts 2-2 Institute

Media playback is not supported on this device Institute manager Paul Kee saw his side pick up a point at Dungannon

Stephen O'Flynn completed his double with an injury-time equaliser as Premiership newboys Institute started with a 2-2 draw at Dungannon Swifts.

O'Flynn scores a superb opener from 25 yards to give the visitors a half-time lead at Stangmore Park.

Gary Liggett headed home the equaliser and Ryan Hurpur put the Swifts 2-1 ahead three minutes later with a penalty after a foul on Abiola Sanusi.

O'Flynn netted from Jamie McIntyre's cross three minutes into added time.

David Armstrong and Cameron Grieve went close for Dungannon before O'Flynn stepped inside and unleashed an unstoppable shot past Andy Coleman.

Stute keeper Michael Doherty made an impressive save to keep out Jamie Glackin's snap-shot before the break.

Liggett dragged a shot wide and Harpur screwed over but both were to find the target as Dungannon scored twice in three minutes.

Liggett's header came off a post before sneaking in and Harpur converted from the spot after Paddy McLaughlin's foul on Sanusi.

O'Flynn popped up with a late leveller and Institute boss Paul Kee was happy with his team's first outing in the top-flight.

"I'm pleased with our effort and resilience and coming away with a point as we had eight players missing and we were down to the bare bones," he said.

"We're adjusting to life in the Premiership - it's just a case of giving our all in every game."