Kidderminster Harriers 1-0 Dartford

From the section

Kyle Storer scored the winner for Kidderminster Harriers as they defeated Dartford and maintained their unbeaten start to the Conference season.

The home side dominated early on, with Jack Byrne heading wide and Craig Reid having two efforts on goal blocked.

They claimed the lead when Storer fired a right-footed shot into the bottom corner from outside the area.

Nathan Blissett hit the bar as Kidderminster continued to dominate, with little in reply from the visitors.