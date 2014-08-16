Match ends, Blackpool 1, Blackburn Rovers 2.
Blackpool 1-2 Blackburn Rovers
Two goals from Rudy Gestede were enough for Blackburn to beat Lancashire rivals Blackpool in the Championship.
Gestede's first, a neat finish from inside the box, put Blackburn 1-0 up and he headed in Craig Conway's cross to double the lead after half-time.
Tomasz Cywka brought Blackpool back into the match, his tame shot squirming past Rovers goalkeeper Paul Robinson.
Robinson denied Nathan Delfouneso an equaliser with a fine save, while Corry Evans hit a post for the visitors.
Blackpool, who confirmed the signing of former Swindon striker Nile Ranger before kick-off, have lost all three matches they have played under new manager Jose Riga but they put in a display to suggest that they are slowly overcoming their pre-season struggles.
|Rovers' run continues
|Blackburn have not lost any of their last 14 matches in the Championship, an unbeaten run that stretches back to March.
The Belgian was able to name a full complement of substitutes for the first time this season and his side came close to an early lead when David Perkins shot wide from the edge of the penalty area.
Gestede put Rovers in front after 26 minutes, rounding off a move involving Tom Cairney and Conway, and then had another effort ruled out for offside.
Captain Grant Hanley missed the chance to double Blackburn's lead just before half-time, firing over from close range as the hosts failed to clear a corner.
Gestede's smart header made it 2-0 two minutes into the second period, but Blackpool found a way back into the contest when Cywka's tame left-footed shot found a way past Robinson.
Robinson then spilled Tony McMahon's curling shot and Ishmael Miller's follow-up was blocked, but the former England international redeemed himself with an excellent stop to prevent Delfouneso finding the net from 20 yards.
Blackpool boss Jose Riga:
"We showed fighting spirit and at times quality in that match. Spirit and mindset are important attributes but the play and the way we do things to create opportunities is huge. If we'd scored a second I don't think people could have complained.
"Physically we are not ready yet and we don't have enough players still, but the fans and the mentality of the players is good. Some players arrived only a couple of days ago and it's a difficult situation. I need more players but I need quality and that is important."
Blackburn manager Gary Bowyer:
"It's very important to get that first win of the season. We weren't fooled by all the talk of the size of Blackpool's squad or anything like that.
"We did well in the first half and played some nice football. And in the second we showed our resilience when Blackpool came back into the game, so we really showed all the sides to our game."
Line-ups
Blackpool
- 1Lewis
- 29McMahon
- 3OriolBooked at 68mins
- 6Clarke
- 2Daniels
- 8MellisSubstituted forZokoat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 24Lundstram
- 4PerkinsSubstituted forDaviesat 88'minutes
- 17Miller
- 7CywkaSubstituted forZenjovat 68'minutes
- 14Delfouneso
Substitutes
- 9Davies
- 13Zoko
- 16Dielna
- 18Dunne
- 20Zenjov
- 21Parish
- 28Rentmeister
Blackburn
- 1Robinson
- 14OlssonBooked at 18mins
- 5Hanley
- 6Lowe
- 15Baptiste
- 32Conway
- 29Evans
- 10Cairney
- 7KingSubstituted forMarshallat 84'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 39GestedeBooked at 85mins
- 11RhodesSubstituted forWilliamsonat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Dunn
- 12Marshall
- 13Eastwood
- 16Varney
- 17Williamson
- 19Taylor
- 21O'Connell
- Referee:
- James Adcock
- Attendance:
- 12,130
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Blackpool 1, Blackburn Rovers 2.
Attempt missed. Rudy Gestede (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Paul Robinson.
Foul by Ishmael Miller (Blackpool).
Alex Baptiste (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Tony McMahon.
Booking
Francois Zoko (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Francois Zoko (Blackpool).
Tom Cairney (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Tony McMahon (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Marshall (Blackburn Rovers).
Booking
Ben Marshall (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Joan Oriol (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nathan Delfouneso.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Steve Davies replaces David Perkins.
Offside, Blackpool. Joan Oriol tries a through ball, but Francois Zoko is caught offside.
Booking
Rudy Gestede (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Peter Clarke (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rudy Gestede (Blackburn Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Ben Marshall replaces Joshua King.
Foul by Donervon Daniels (Blackpool).
Rudy Gestede (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Tom Cairney (Blackburn Rovers) because of an injury.
Francois Zoko (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Cairney (Blackburn Rovers).
Attempt saved. Nathan Delfouneso (Blackpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Francois Zoko with a cross.
Ishmael Miller (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alex Baptiste (Blackburn Rovers).
Offside, Blackpool. Joan Oriol tries a through ball, but Nathan Delfouneso is caught offside.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Grant Hanley.
Attempt blocked. Nathan Delfouneso (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Perkins.
Attempt blocked. Sergei Zenjov (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ishmael Miller.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Lee Williamson replaces Jordan Rhodes.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Paul Robinson.
Attempt saved. Nathan Delfouneso (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joan Oriol.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Peter Clarke.
Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Markus Olsson.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Jason Lowe.
Attempt blocked. Ishmael Miller (Blackpool) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.