Bournemouth 1-0 Brentford
Substitute Junior Stanislas maintained Bournemouth's early position as Championship leaders with the only goal as they beat Brentford.
Stanislas, who joined from Burnley in the summer, nudged in Ryan Fraser's cross on his home debut to maintain the Cherries' 100% record this term.
Callum Wilson had earlier gone close as his shot was cleared off the line.
Striker Andre Gray had Brentford's best chance, striking the crossbar in the first half with a fierce shot.
Eddie Howe's Bournemouth won 4-0 at Huddersfield in their opener last weekend, but were made to work for their victory in blustery conditions by a Brentford side seeking their first success since promotion to the second tier.
Matt Ritchie sent in a 25-yard-shot early on that Bees keeper David Button watched over the top, and at the other end last season's Conference Premier top scorer Gray showed his threat with a drive that smacked off the woodwork.
Lee Camp was made to work in the Bournemouth goal, denying Moses Odubajo, while Yann Kermorgant's curler from the edge of the box was saved by Button before the break.
Wilson passed up his opportunity when he failed to get a clean connection and Jake Bidwell guided the ball clear, while an Alex Pritchard free-kick was dealt with by Camp.
The introduction of Stanislas for Marc Pugh gave Howe's outfit the spark they needed when he put them ahead, and he might have had a second but for Tony Craig's crucial block.
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe:
"Junior Stanislas has everything you want in a modern day wide man and I am very happy we have got him.
"I think he is the perfect age at 24 because he has had time to mature. I knew he would be hungry to play as he did not get much game time at Burnley last season. He assisted two goals during the week and scored today so I think his class is really showing."
Brentford manager Mark Warburton:
"I thought we were very positive and I felt we dominated the last 30 minutes and the opening quarter and definitely deserved at least a point.
"We handled players like Matt Ritchie and Callum Wilson well and dealt with what they had to offer us and I don't think we will play many better footballing teams this season."
Line-ups
Bournemouth
- 1Camp
- 2Francis
- 11Daniels
- 32O'Kane
- 5Elphick
- 3S Cook
- 30RitchieSubstituted forFraserat 66'minutes
- 8ArterSubstituted forGoslingat 83'minutes
- 13C Wilson
- 18KermorgantBooked at 73mins
- 7PughSubstituted forStanislasat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Gosling
- 9Rantie
- 14Harte
- 15A Smith
- 19Stanislas
- 20Fraser
- 25Flahavan
Brentford
- 27Button
- 12McCormackBooked at 87mins
- 3Bidwell
- 8Douglas
- 26TarkowskiBooked at 37mins
- 5CraigBooked at 69mins
- 10OdubajoSubstituted forSmithat 80'minutes
- 21Pritchard
- 19GraySubstituted forProschwitzat 80'minutes
- 14TébarSubstituted forDallasat 60'minutes
- 18Judge
Substitutes
- 1Lee
- 6Dean
- 15Dallas
- 20Diagouraga
- 24Smith
- 33Moore
- 39Proschwitz
- Referee:
- Gavin Ward
- Attendance:
- 10,114
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home13
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bournemouth 1, Brentford 0.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Simon Francis.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
Attempt blocked. Junior Stanislas (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Fraser.
Nick Proschwitz (Brentford) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Alan McCormack with a cross.
Booking
Alan McCormack (Brentford) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Jake Bidwell (Brentford) header from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Alex Pritchard with a cross.
Foul by Callum Wilson (Bournemouth).
Tony Craig (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Dan Gosling replaces Harry Arter.
Tommy Elphick (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Tarkowski (Brentford).
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Steve Cook.
Foul by Junior Stanislas (Bournemouth).
Alan McCormack (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Nick Proschwitz replaces Andre Gray.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Tommy Smith replaces Moses Odubajo.
Attempt saved. Alex Pritchard (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stuart Dallas.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Tony Craig.
Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jake Bidwell (Brentford).
Attempt missed. Alan McCormack (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Moses Odubajo.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Tony Craig.
Booking
Yann Kermorgant (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Yann Kermorgant (Bournemouth).
Alex Pritchard (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Bournemouth 1, Brentford 0. Junior Stanislas (Bournemouth) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Fraser with a cross.
Booking
Tony Craig (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Tony Craig (Brentford).
Attempt missed. Tony Craig (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Alex Pritchard with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Lee Camp.
Attempt saved. Alan Judge (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stuart Dallas.
Attempt blocked. Stuart Dallas (Brentford) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jake Bidwell.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Junior Stanislas replaces Marc Pugh.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Ryan Fraser replaces Matt Ritchie.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Lee Camp.
Attempt saved. Alex Pritchard (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Harry Arter (Bournemouth).
Alex Pritchard (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.