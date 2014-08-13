Tottenham: DeAndre Yedlin signs from Seattle Sounders
-
- From the section Football
Tottenham have signed defender DeAndre Yedlin from Seattle Sounders on a four-year contract.
The right-back, 21, will stay with MLS club Seattle until the start of the 2015-16 season before moving to London.
Yedlin has won seven USA caps and made three substitute appearances during the World Cup in Brazil this summer.
He said: "I'm very excited to come to the Premier League and challenge myself against some of the best players in the world."