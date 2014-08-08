Kenny Jackett: Wolves stability heartens head coach

By last April's game with Stevenage, Jackett's Wolves XI included no-one that started on 2012-13's final day

Wolves boss Kenny Jackett says the lack of transfer activity at Molineux since winning League One is a good thing.

and oversaw a year of upheaval following Championship relegation.

By the end of January, he had made 11 signings - this summer only and have joined.

"There's a totally different feel about the place. We're settled and know our pattern, so I'm really happy with how things have gone," Jackett told BBC WM.

Wolves' summer transfer activity IN: Tommy Rowe, Rajiv van La Parra (both free) OUT: Michael Ihiekwe, Jamie Reckord, Sam Whittall, George Elokobi, Kristian Kostrna, Tim Jakobsson, Robbie Parry (all free)

Wolves and a run of 17 wins from their final 21 matches led them to 103 points.

Alongside a lack of summer incomings, long-serving trio

Those three, plus full-backs Kevin Foley and Stephen Ward, are the only remaining players from Wolves' Championship-winning squad of 2009.

"If there's a player I think can improve us, I'll move heaven and earth to get him," Jackett continued.

"If we make a good start there'll be a lot of belief here. Starting against Norwich will be a real barometer for us."