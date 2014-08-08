Tranmere Rovers sign Gerardo Bruna and Matt Hill

Bruna made two league appearances for Blackpool during his two-season stint

Tranmere Rovers have added Gerardo Bruna and Matt Hill to their squad a day before the start of the season.

Former Blackpool man Bruna, 23, has been signed on a one-month contract, subject to international clearance.

The Argentina-born midfielder began his career in Real Madrid's youth system, before joining Liverpool and Blackpool.

Experienced defender Hill, who made 39 appearances for Sheffield United last season, has joined the club on a non-contract basis.

Hill will be available for Tranmere's opening League Two fixture against York City on Saturday, while Bruna may have to wait for clearance.