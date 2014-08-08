BBC Sport - Russell Slade: Dialogue key for Leyton Orient boss

Dialogue key for Orient boss Slade

Leyton Orient manager Russell Slade says that dialogue and communication with new owner Francesco Becchetti will be crucial if the club are to progress and succeed.

Italian businessman Becchetti took over the O's last month.

