Neymar: Barcelona forward returns to training after back injury

Neymar suffered a back injury in a challenge by Colombia's Juan Zuniga during Brazil's World Cup quarter-final

Barcelona forward Neymar has trained for the first time since breaking a bone in his back during Brazil's World Cup quarter-final against Colombia.

The 22-year-old was ruled out for the rest of the tournament after being kneed by Juan Zuniga on 4 July.

"Neymar is back in training with the rest of the first-team squad," said a statement on Barcelona's website.

"He will be given a thorough examination by the club's medical services to evaluate his recovery."

Barcelona begin their La Liga campaign on 24 August against Elche.

Neymar has previously said he was lucky not to be paralysed by Zuniga's challenge.

The Colombia player did not face disciplinary action from Fifa as the incident was seen by referee Carlos Velasco Carballo.