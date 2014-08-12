Altrincham 1-2 Lincoln City

From the section

Conference newcomers Altrincham suffered a second straight league defeat as Lincoln proved too strong.

City's first goal of the season came when Jordan Burrow nodded in Sean Newton's cross and the striker hit the post with a second header soon after.

The home side went close early in the second half via Steven Gillespie, but Imps substitute Conner Robinson headed another Newton cross for a 2-0 lead.

Damien Reeves' injury-time goal was a late consolation for Altrincham.